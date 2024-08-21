Zimbabwe referees get CAF call-up

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean referee Brighton Chimene led a busy weekend for the country's match officials, taking charge of a CAF Confederation Cup match between Artar Solar7 of Djibouti and Dekadaha of Somalia in Tanzania. Assisted by fellow Zimbabweans Edgar Rumeck, Thomas Kusosa, and Lawrence Zimondi, Chimene’s team successfully handled the match at the Azam Complex due to Djibouti lacking a CAF-certified stadium.Meanwhile, former referee Tendayi Bwanya served as the Match Commissioner for the Confederation Cup preliminary round game between Eswatini's Nsingizini Hotspurs and South Africa's Stellenbosch in Durban, South Africa. ZIFA Referees Committee chairman Norman Matemera was also on duty as the Match Commissioner for a Champions League match between Malawi's Nyasa Big Bullets and Zambia's Red Arrows.Additionally, female referees Mercy Mayimbo and Progress Chatsamwa officiated at the CAF Women's Champions League COSAFA qualifier in Malawi, where veterans Sabelo Maphosa and Faith Mloyi were technical instructors.ZIFA Referees Committee chairman Norman Matemera expressed pride in these international appointments, noting they boost the confidence of local officials and reflect CAF’s trust in Zimbabwean referees. Despite this, Zimbabwean referees will not participate in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers due to the country not having elite A or senior elite B referees, following its recent FIFA suspension. Matemera hopes for future appointments during the October international break.