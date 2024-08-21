Latest News Editor's Choice


Parking exemptions for war vets

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
War veterans and senior citizens aged 70 years and above in Harare will now be exempt from paying parking fees, as announced by City Parking.

This initiative aims to ease the financial burden on vulnerable populations in the city.

The exemption applies only to eligible Harare residents, requiring proof of residence, a vehicle registration book in the beneficiary's name, and a valid driver's license. Senior citizens must be 70 years old by the application date, and war veterans must provide a valid War Veterans ID.

The exemption does not cover commercial vehicles, non-private vehicles, or vehicles not used by the beneficiary, and is limited to one vehicle per person.

The exemption is valid for one year, with beneficiaries required to renew annually to maintain the benefit.

Source - The Herald

