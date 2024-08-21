Latest News Editor's Choice


Councillors appointed cronies to Rufaro board

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The Commission of Inquiry into governance issues in Harare City Council has uncovered alleged mismanagement by CCC-appointed loyalists at Rufaro Marketing, a company managing 130 premises across the city.

The company collected approximately US$1.5 million in rentals since 2022, but only US$66,000 - about 4.4% of the total - was remitted to the city council.

Harare City Council chamber secretary and Rufaro Marketing chairperson, Mr. Warren Chiwawa, claimed that the majority of the funds were used for renovations at Rufaro Stadium. However, the Auditor-General's report and new evidence presented by the Commission's evidence leader, Mr. Thabani Mpofu, suggested that funds were diverted for partisan and personal use. Board members Juma Ulete and Ngoni Chimbalu were implicated as key figures in these diversions.

Additionally, CCC Mabvuku Ward 21 Councillor Alexio Nyakudya was found to be renting Hunters Bar in Mabvuku, where the premises had been vandalized, and over 30 tuckshops were created.

Vito Bar was also allocated to Starman Chamisa, brother of Nelson Chamisa. The inquiry has raised serious concerns about the misuse of public resources for party and personal gain.

Source - The Herald

