Mudenda meets Masisi over SADC-PF

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi has committed to signing an agreement to amend the SADC Treaty, transforming the SADC Parliamentary Forum (SADC-PF) into a fully-fledged SADC Parliament.

This commitment followed a high-level meeting in Gaborone led by Speaker of Parliament Advocate Jacob Mudenda, who is lobbying for regional support.

Botswana, alongside other SADC member states, has yet to sign the agreement, which will officially recognize the SADC Parliament as an institution within the regional bloc.

The recent 44th SADC Summit encouraged member states to sign the treaty and provide feedback on the Draft Protocol for the SADC Parliament within six months.

Adv Mudenda highlighted that 12 member states have signed the agreement, and others, including Mauritius and Madagascar, have committed to signing soon. He emphasized that the transformation of the SADC-PF into a regional Parliament would enhance linkages between SADC organs and play a deliberative role, without imposing additional financial or administrative burdens on member states.

Adv Mudenda also noted that the transformation aligns with SADC's goals, particularly in industrialization, and urged Botswana to sign the agreement, reinforcing the region's commitment to parliamentary democracy and development.

Source - The Herald

