Zera sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Thirteen out of 155 fuel samples collected from retail sites across Zimbabwe were found to be contaminated or adulterated, falling below acceptable quality standards, according to a report by the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA).

In response, ZERA has taken punitive measures against the offending operators, referring them to law enforcement for selling substandard fuel.

Of the substandard samples, four were contaminated with water, while nine were suspected of being adulterated, a serious breach involving the mixing of foreign substances like kerosene with diesel or solvents with gasoline.

ZERA emphasized its commitment to protecting consumers and maintaining the integrity of the fuel supply chain by enforcing strict compliance with fuel quality standards.

In addition to monitoring fuel quality, ZERA audited 113 retail sites and 126 Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) facilities in the first quarter of 2024, with 23 retail sites and 37 LPG facilities failing their initial inspections. These sites were issued compliance orders and will not be licensed until all issues are resolved.

ZERA also conducted service standards grading for 52 fuel retail sites, with only one site achieving a 5-star rating, highlighting the need for improved customer service in the sector.

The report also noted a decline in petroleum prices due to increased crude oil production by the United States and non-OPEC countries.

Additionally, ZERA has intensified its crackdown on illegal LPG vendors, confiscating over 300 unbranded cylinders, and is working on a regulatory framework with the Ministry of Local Government to address the proliferation of fuel retail sites in urban areas.

Source - The Herald

