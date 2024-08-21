Patriotic church leaders endorse Sadc chair

News / National

by Staff reporter

Leaders of the Patriotic Churches in Zimbabwe have hailed President Mnangagwa's assumption of the SADC Chairmanship as a divinely inspired and significant event for the nation and the region.Apostle Benjamin Murata, Chairperson of the Patriotic Churches in Zimbabwe and leader of New Life Pentecostal Church, expressed that Mnangagwa's leadership carries spiritual importance, promoting regional unity, healing, and restoration. He praised the President's humility, inclusive approach to all religious denominations, and focus on infrastructure development.Madzibaba Strive Masango of Kubata kweVapostori Church believes Mnangagwa's leadership will help end regional conflicts and elevate Zimbabwe's status in Africa.Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, chairperson of white garment churches, also commended Mnangagwa's efforts, emphasizing that his chairmanship will strengthen the region's stance against sanctions and other social issues.The Patriotic Churches have committed to continuing their prayers for the national leadership, viewing Mnangagwa's role as a blessing for Zimbabwe and the broader region.Mnangagwa will serve as SADC Chairperson until August 17, 2025.