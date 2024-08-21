Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Patriotic church leaders endorse Sadc chair

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Leaders of the Patriotic Churches in Zimbabwe have hailed President Mnangagwa's assumption of the SADC Chairmanship as a divinely inspired and significant event for the nation and the region.

Apostle Benjamin Murata, Chairperson of the Patriotic Churches in Zimbabwe and leader of New Life Pentecostal Church, expressed that Mnangagwa's leadership carries spiritual importance, promoting regional unity, healing, and restoration. He praised the President's humility, inclusive approach to all religious denominations, and focus on infrastructure development.

Madzibaba Strive Masango of Kubata kweVapostori Church believes Mnangagwa's leadership will help end regional conflicts and elevate Zimbabwe's status in Africa.

Madzibaba Moses Gwasarira, chairperson of white garment churches, also commended Mnangagwa's efforts, emphasizing that his chairmanship will strengthen the region's stance against sanctions and other social issues.

The Patriotic Churches have committed to continuing their prayers for the national leadership, viewing Mnangagwa's role as a blessing for Zimbabwe and the broader region.

Mnangagwa will serve as SADC Chairperson until August 17, 2025.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

1 hr ago | 271 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

1 hr ago | 305 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Sadc chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Driver defrauds InnBucks of US$13,700

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Mudenda leads push for Sadc Parly

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Sadc receives Mthwakazi petition receipt

2 hrs ago | 169 Views

Businessman loses 15-year murder sentence appeal

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Illegal gold miners invade Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Zimbabweans should be proud of SADC chairmanship, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Mnangagwa at the epicentre of regional governance

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

When dark babies are not good enough

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zimbabwe loses T20 World Cup hosting

2 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwean pilot dies in horror crash

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Zera sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

ZiG registers gradual growth in transactions

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mudenda meets Masisi over SADC-PF

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Councillors appointed cronies to Rufaro board

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Parking exemptions for war vets

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zimbabwe referees get CAF call-up

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwe treasury defends transit fuel tax

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

ZILGA, Mayors and Council chairpersons embrace basic orientation

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Woman bashes younger hubby over money

11 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zaire hires new coach

16 hrs ago | 426 Views

Miss South Africa Contestant Faces Identity Theft Allegations and Online Abuse

17 hrs ago | 651 Views

United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

17 hrs ago | 604 Views

Professor Stephen Rupange, Zimbabweans do not deserve insults. Stop it!

17 hrs ago | 871 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

17 hrs ago | 266 Views

21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

17 hrs ago | 477 Views

Ex-MP bail ruling date set

17 hrs ago | 190 Views

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

18 hrs ago | 479 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

19 hrs ago | 598 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

19 hrs ago | 913 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

20 hrs ago | 723 Views

Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1927 Views

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

23 hrs ago | 656 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

24 hrs ago | 827 Views

Poor road network cause for concern

24 hrs ago | 398 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

24 hrs ago | 235 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

24 hrs ago | 923 Views

Company loses US$10m suit against City Parking

21 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 520 Views

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

21 Aug 2024 at 07:38hrs | 1024 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

21 Aug 2024 at 07:34hrs | 846 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 685 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

21 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 234 Views