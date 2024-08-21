Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean pilot dies in horror crash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Captain Fungai Majakwara, a Zimbabwean pilot and managing director of Nyasa Express, tragically died in a plane crash in Malawi.

The Cessna C210 aircraft he was piloting crashed into Lake Malawi on Tuesday, killing him and one passenger.

A second passenger, a 24-year-old Dutch woman named Charlotte Lemstra, survived the crash and was rescued by local fishermen. She is currently in the hospital being treated for minor injuries.

The aircraft, owned by the Malawian company Nyasa Express, was carrying a total of three people and went down in Nkhotakota District, approximately 200 kilometers northeast of Lilongwe, the capital of Malawi.

The bodies of Captain Majakwara and the other deceased passenger were discovered on Wednesday following intensified rescue efforts led by local authorities and fishermen.

The plane was en route from Nkhotakota to Liwonde when it crashed, approximately 45 minutes before its intended landing.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, with preliminary information from the survivor indicating that Captain Majakwara may have lost consciousness mid-flight.

This tragic incident follows another fatal aviation accident in Malawi in June, which claimed the lives of the country's Vice President and eight others.

Authorities are continuing their investigations to determine the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

Captain Majakwara, who was based in Lilongwe with his family, leaves behind a wife and three children.

The tragedy has drawn attention from both Zimbabwean and Malawian media, highlighting the loss of a highly experienced pilot in the aviation industry.

The incident underscores the importance of ongoing safety and regulatory measures in the aviation sector.


Source - The Herald

