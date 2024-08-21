Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe loses T20 World Cup hosting

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has won the bid to host the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, replacing Bangladesh due to unrest in that country.

Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and UAE were shortlisted, but the UAE ultimately prevailed. The tournament is scheduled for October 3-20, with matches to be held in Dubai and Sharjah.

Zimbabwe was a strong contender due to favorable weather conditions and the potential for good crowds. However, the ICC Board selected the UAE, which had previously co-hosted the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup with Oman after the event was moved from India due to COVID-19 concerns.

ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice expressed gratitude to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka for their offers to host the event, and he highlighted the possibility of bringing an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the future.

Despite losing the bid, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will co-host future ICC events, including the 2026 Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup with Namibia and the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup with Namibia and South Africa.

The UAE stepped in to host after the Board of Control for Cricket in India declined the ICC's offer to host the event.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

1 hr ago | 353 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Sadc chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Driver defrauds InnBucks of US$13,700

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mudenda leads push for Sadc Parly

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sadc receives Mthwakazi petition receipt

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Businessman loses 15-year murder sentence appeal

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Illegal gold miners invade Bulawayo suburbs

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabweans should be proud of SADC chairmanship, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa at the epicentre of regional governance

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

When dark babies are not good enough

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Zimbabwean pilot dies in horror crash

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Patriotic church leaders endorse Sadc chair

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zera sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

ZiG registers gradual growth in transactions

3 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mudenda meets Masisi over SADC-PF

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Councillors appointed cronies to Rufaro board

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Parking exemptions for war vets

3 hrs ago | 93 Views

Zimbabwe referees get CAF call-up

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe treasury defends transit fuel tax

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

ZILGA, Mayors and Council chairpersons embrace basic orientation

12 hrs ago | 219 Views

Woman bashes younger hubby over money

12 hrs ago | 617 Views

Zaire hires new coach

16 hrs ago | 432 Views

Miss South Africa Contestant Faces Identity Theft Allegations and Online Abuse

17 hrs ago | 653 Views

United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

17 hrs ago | 615 Views

Professor Stephen Rupange, Zimbabweans do not deserve insults. Stop it!

17 hrs ago | 878 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

17 hrs ago | 269 Views

21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

17 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-MP bail ruling date set

18 hrs ago | 190 Views

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

18 hrs ago | 483 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

20 hrs ago | 599 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

20 hrs ago | 917 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

20 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

23 hrs ago | 657 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

23 hrs ago | 210 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:39hrs | 834 Views

Poor road network cause for concern

21 Aug 2024 at 09:37hrs | 400 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:37hrs | 235 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:27hrs | 925 Views

Company loses US$10m suit against City Parking

21 Aug 2024 at 09:22hrs | 521 Views

Ex-top cop dies of suspected overdose in sex enhancement concoction

21 Aug 2024 at 07:38hrs | 1025 Views

Ramaphosa won't look good on TV

21 Aug 2024 at 07:34hrs | 848 Views

New Warriors coach lands in Zimbabwe

21 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 692 Views

Ngcukaitobi says Mkhwebane 'not entitled to R10m gratuity'

21 Aug 2024 at 07:31hrs | 234 Views