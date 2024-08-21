Zimbabwe loses T20 World Cup hosting

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has won the bid to host the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup, replacing Bangladesh due to unrest in that country.Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and UAE were shortlisted, but the UAE ultimately prevailed. The tournament is scheduled for October 3-20, with matches to be held in Dubai and Sharjah.Zimbabwe was a strong contender due to favorable weather conditions and the potential for good crowds. However, the ICC Board selected the UAE, which had previously co-hosted the 2021 Men's T20 World Cup with Oman after the event was moved from India due to COVID-19 concerns.ICC chief executive Geoff Allardice expressed gratitude to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe, and Sri Lanka for their offers to host the event, and he highlighted the possibility of bringing an ICC global event to Bangladesh in the future.Despite losing the bid, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will co-host future ICC events, including the 2026 Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup with Namibia and the 2027 Men's Cricket World Cup with Namibia and South Africa.The UAE stepped in to host after the Board of Control for Cricket in India declined the ICC's offer to host the event.