Chamisa exposes back stabbers

by Staff reporter
52 mins ago | Views
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has hit back at critics accusing him of failing to take decisive action against Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu PF government.

In a post on x (formerly Twitter), Chamisa said, "People who stab you in the back are often those whom you carry on your back."



In another social media post, Chamisa defended his approach, highlighting that the fight for change in Zimbabwe is a marathon, not a sprint.

"It has not been easy to stand for right, truth and the authentic alternative. I can understand the struggle fatigue. It has been a long, rough and tough journey, #traveled fighting brutality and oppression. Struggles are never easy. It is a struggle- and it is not instant coffee or a walk in the park!

The opposition leader's comments come amid growing dissatisfaction within his base, where some have expressed disillusionment over the perceived lack of progress in challenging the Zanu PF-led government.

Critics have pointed to Chamisa's frequent references to Bible scriptures and his silence on key issues as signs of weakness or indecision.

He, however, pushed back against these accusations, noting that the road to victory is fraught with challenges that test the resolve of even the most committed individuals.

"Over time, a lot happens. Some fall by the wayside, some go offside yet very few remain onside and inside! Some get genuinely tired, exhausted and or get too old, yet can't let go. Some are disappointed, depressed and frustrated at the delay in quick results," he said

He also took aim at those who have chosen to abandon the struggle for personal gain or self-interest, criticizing them as "pretenders, infiltrators, and establishment collaborators" who, in his view, undermine the movement from within.

"Some are content with benefits and privileges of power and position as opposition for life. Some are in it for survival and employment escaping poverty and never for service, change and leaving a legacy. Some seek short cuts decide that if we can't beat them join them-so joining the gravy train becomes the easy answer! Some choose to disengage and pursue personal goals, interests and business as private citizens.

"Some are perennial skeptics and perpetual cynics and armchair critics. The naysayers and doomsayers. These are a mortal danger to a people struggle for a better world. Some fight to the bitter end! These few are in it for the long haul, for service and for Zimbabwe and its people AND I am proud to belong to this category.

"The Struggles the world over and since time immemorial, are always laced with multiple sorrows and discomforts but ultimately victory kicks in. All this suffering is not in vain. We can't go through all this pain not to receive our gain and victory in due time!!" said Chamisa



Source - allafrica

