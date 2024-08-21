Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has called for political collaboration, emphasizing the need to set aside differences and work together for the greater good.Mafume's remarks came after a successful partnership between the Harare City Council and the Local Government ministry in refurbishing the city ahead of the SADC Summit.Mafume highlighted this achievement during a basic orientation course for local government officials, underscoring the importance of unity in serving the nation.Mafume praised the cooperative efforts that led to Harare's recent facelift, noting that despite coming from different political parties, all stakeholders shared a common goal of making Zimbabwe proud. He stressed that the focus should be on improving the lives of the people, rather than on political affiliations, and that unity can lead to significant accomplishments for the country.Acknowledging the past tensions between the Central government and city councils, Mafume urged for continued collaboration to ensure progress. He mentioned that while political differences may be analyzed during elections, the current priority should be on working together to achieve shared goals and improve the lives of Zimbabweans.