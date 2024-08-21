Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Aflatoxin contaminated maize sparks fear in Zambia after 400 dogs die

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
An "alarming number" of 400 dogs are thought to have died over the past month in Zambia after eating contaminated maize and humans could be at risk too, the country's health minister has said.

Elijah Muchima announced that approximately half of the 25 samples taken from milling companies were found to contain exceedingly high levels of aflatoxins, a poisonous substance produced by fungi.

Maize is the staple food in Zambia and Mr Muchima said the test results were "of great concern due to the several health implications for [the] population".

The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is evidence aflatoxins can cause liver cancer in humans.

Authorities launched an investigation into the nation's maize supply after Diamond TV, a Zambian broadcaster, found dozens of dogs had died from aflatoxin poisoning.

It was suspected they died after eating dog food containing contaminated maize.

In their investigation, the authorities took samples from 10 milling companies that make maize-based dog food and also process the grain to make maize meal, which is consumed by humans.

The health ministry has not reported any human deaths resulting from contaminated maize. However sources at the Zambia National Public Health Institute say they are currently trying to ascertain if the spoiled grains have had on impact on the general public.

Following the authorities' investigation, "affected batches" of maize meal have been recalled and seizure notices have been issued to "affected companies", Mr Muchima said. He did not name these companies or any specific maize meal brands.

Prior to Diamond TV's report, only Farmfeed, a dog-food processing company, had recalled its products.

In his press briefing on Tuesday, Mr Muchima said climate change and the impact of Zambia's recent drought had "exacerbated the occurrence of aflatoxin this season".

Like much of southern Africa, Zambia was hit by a severe drought earlier this year. An estimated one million subsistence farmers experienced damaged crops and maize supplies in the country are still critically low.

Maize provides around 60% of the population's daily calorie intake, according to the US agriculture department, causing politicians and the public to worry about the contaminated batches.

"Govt says 400 dogs have died due to toxins in some brands of [maize] meal. I’m a victim too. I lost over 6 big dogs over a period of 1 week," Sunday Chanda, an opposition member of parliament, wrote on social media platform X.

"Govt says 'it’s still investigating how wide the toxic maize has spread'. Listen, the bad [maize] meal is still out there being consumed!"

Another Zambian X user questioned why the health minister had not named the maize meal brands that were being recalled.

“We have the right to know what we’re feeding our families,” they wrote.

The Millers Association of Zambia, which represents milling companies across the country, said its businesses were working hard to ensure that the problem is resolved and the public is safe.

“We are still investigating the source of this contaminated grain and have heightened our surveillance of the product on the market," Andrew Chintala, president of the association, said.

"We have not been testing much for aflatoxin previously because this is the first time we’re experiencing this case of high aflatoxin, for which we are still investigating the cause."

Mr Muchima said the government had also extended surveillance throughout the country and stepped up sampling efforts.

Source - BBC News

Must Read

Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

45 mins ago | 44 Views

Chamisa exposes back stabbers

1 hr ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

4 hrs ago | 1026 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

5 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Sadc chairmanship

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Driver defrauds InnBucks of US$13,700

5 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mudenda leads push for Sadc Parly

5 hrs ago | 141 Views

Sadc receives Mthwakazi petition receipt

5 hrs ago | 363 Views

Businessman loses 15-year murder sentence appeal

5 hrs ago | 308 Views

Illegal gold miners invade Bulawayo suburbs

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabweans should be proud of SADC chairmanship, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa at the epicentre of regional governance

5 hrs ago | 58 Views

When dark babies are not good enough

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe loses T20 World Cup hosting

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zimbabwean pilot dies in horror crash

5 hrs ago | 586 Views

Patriotic church leaders endorse Sadc chair

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zera sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZiG registers gradual growth in transactions

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Mudenda meets Masisi over SADC-PF

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Councillors appointed cronies to Rufaro board

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Parking exemptions for war vets

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Zimbabwe referees get CAF call-up

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe treasury defends transit fuel tax

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

ZILGA, Mayors and Council chairpersons embrace basic orientation

15 hrs ago | 236 Views

Woman bashes younger hubby over money

15 hrs ago | 666 Views

Zaire hires new coach

19 hrs ago | 478 Views

Miss South Africa Contestant Faces Identity Theft Allegations and Online Abuse

20 hrs ago | 695 Views

United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

20 hrs ago | 700 Views

Professor Stephen Rupange, Zimbabweans do not deserve insults. Stop it!

20 hrs ago | 931 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

20 hrs ago | 282 Views

21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

20 hrs ago | 514 Views

Ex-MP bail ruling date set

20 hrs ago | 200 Views

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

21 hrs ago | 525 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

23 hrs ago | 629 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

23 hrs ago | 952 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

Mutsvangwa's 'tasteless behaviour' could worsen tensions in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2141 Views

Cops in court for bashing burglary suspect

21 Aug 2024 at 10:27hrs | 681 Views

KwaNtuthu Comedy takes shape

21 Aug 2024 at 10:17hrs | 213 Views

'Sadc leaders failing regional citizens'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:39hrs | 910 Views

Poor road network cause for concern

21 Aug 2024 at 09:37hrs | 415 Views

'Zimbabwe needs political stability to prosper'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:37hrs | 238 Views

'Zimbabwe a full-blown dictatorship'

21 Aug 2024 at 09:27hrs | 938 Views