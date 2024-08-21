Swiss Express bus kills 1 in Beitbridge border post incident

News / National

by Staff reporter

A tragic incident occurred at the Beitbridge border post on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of a woman who was struck by a Swiss Express bus.The bus, traveling from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, had stopped on the Zimbabwean side of the border to allow passengers to complete passport formalities. However, at around 7:30 PM, the bus unexpectedly rolled forward, according to a witness.As the bus moved, it ran over a security guard stationed at the boom gate, dragging her with its rear wheels before coming to a halt after colliding with a concrete shade.Despite being alive for several minutes, there were no emergency services available, and bystanders could only watch helplessly as the victim succumbed to her injuries.A passenger on the bus explained that the vehicle had only the driver and one elderly male passenger aboard at the time, as everyone else had disembarked for passport checks.The cause of the incident is unclear, with some speculating that the bus's air brakes might have failed, while others suspect that the driver, either through fatigue or negligence, failed to apply the handbrake.The bus was later moved by an officer from the Vehicle Inspection Department, suggesting it was still operational.The body was recovered after a recovery truck lifted the bus, and the Swiss Express passengers were transferred to other buses to continue their journey.The bus was subsequently impounded by the VID for further investigation.Swiss Express, known for its customer service and modern fleet, is owned by Johannesburg-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur Qhubani Moyo.