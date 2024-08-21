Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Swiss Express bus kills 1 in Beitbridge border post incident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A tragic incident occurred at the Beitbridge border post on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of a woman who was struck by a Swiss Express bus.

The bus, traveling from Bulawayo to Johannesburg, had stopped on the Zimbabwean side of the border to allow passengers to complete passport formalities. However, at around 7:30 PM, the bus unexpectedly rolled forward, according to a witness.

As the bus moved, it ran over a security guard stationed at the boom gate, dragging her with its rear wheels before coming to a halt after colliding with a concrete shade.

Despite being alive for several minutes, there were no emergency services available, and bystanders could only watch helplessly as the victim succumbed to her injuries.

A passenger on the bus explained that the vehicle had only the driver and one elderly male passenger aboard at the time, as everyone else had disembarked for passport checks.

The cause of the incident is unclear, with some speculating that the bus's air brakes might have failed, while others suspect that the driver, either through fatigue or negligence, failed to apply the handbrake.

The bus was later moved by an officer from the Vehicle Inspection Department, suggesting it was still operational.

The body was recovered after a recovery truck lifted the bus, and the Swiss Express passengers were transferred to other buses to continue their journey.

The bus was subsequently impounded by the VID for further investigation.

Swiss Express, known for its customer service and modern fleet, is owned by Johannesburg-based Zimbabwean entrepreneur Qhubani Moyo.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

Mnangagwa must fire Mthuli, Mushayavanhu & Guvamatanga, says Zanu-PF activist

1 hr ago | 99 Views

CCC parliament aspirant's home stormed by Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

EFF Zimbabwe rallies citizens to support Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases 2025 school calendar

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

2 Paralympic athletes to represent Zimbabwe in Paris

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Aflatoxin contaminated maize sparks fear in Zambia after 400 dogs die

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chamisa exposes back stabbers

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

6 hrs ago | 486 Views

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

8 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

8 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

9 hrs ago | 359 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

9 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

9 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

9 hrs ago | 934 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Sadc chairmanship

9 hrs ago | 358 Views

Driver defrauds InnBucks of US$13,700

9 hrs ago | 593 Views

Mudenda leads push for Sadc Parly

9 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sadc receives Mthwakazi petition receipt

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Businessman loses 15-year murder sentence appeal

9 hrs ago | 423 Views

Illegal gold miners invade Bulawayo suburbs

9 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zimbabweans should be proud of SADC chairmanship, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa at the epicentre of regional governance

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

When dark babies are not good enough

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe loses T20 World Cup hosting

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Zimbabwean pilot dies in horror crash

9 hrs ago | 709 Views

Patriotic church leaders endorse Sadc chair

9 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zera sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination

9 hrs ago | 184 Views

ZiG registers gradual growth in transactions

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mudenda meets Masisi over SADC-PF

9 hrs ago | 141 Views

Councillors appointed cronies to Rufaro board

9 hrs ago | 111 Views

Parking exemptions for war vets

9 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe referees get CAF call-up

10 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe treasury defends transit fuel tax

10 hrs ago | 155 Views

ZILGA, Mayors and Council chairpersons embrace basic orientation

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Woman bashes younger hubby over money

18 hrs ago | 704 Views

Zaire hires new coach

22 hrs ago | 511 Views

Miss South Africa Contestant Faces Identity Theft Allegations and Online Abuse

23 hrs ago | 730 Views

United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

23 hrs ago | 757 Views

Professor Stephen Rupange, Zimbabweans do not deserve insults. Stop it!

23 hrs ago | 979 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

24 hrs ago | 294 Views

21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

24 hrs ago | 540 Views

Ex-MP bail ruling date set

24 hrs ago | 210 Views

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

21 Aug 2024 at 15:23hrs | 552 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

21 Aug 2024 at 14:02hrs | 653 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

21 Aug 2024 at 13:59hrs | 979 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

21 Aug 2024 at 13:17hrs | 781 Views