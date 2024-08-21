PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has rejected a request from Chicken Inn to increase gate charges for their upcoming match against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.In a memo that was leaked, the PSL confirmed that the ticket prices for the Bulawayo derby will remain unchanged. The memo stated, "We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 19 August 2024 and advise that your request to increase gate charges has not been approved. Gate charges for your match against Highlanders shall remain as follows: rest of ground US$3, VIP US$5, VVIP US$10."Chicken Inn, the designated home team for Sunday's highly anticipated clash, is expected to draw a large crowd for what is considered the city's biggest derby.