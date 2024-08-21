2 Paralympic athletes to represent Zimbabwe in Paris

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe will be represented by two athletes at this year's Paralympics in Paris. The team, coached by the legendary Paralympian Elliot Mujaji, includes sprinters Kudakwashe Chigwedere and Tinotenda Bango.Chigwedere is set to compete in the 100m race next Friday at 12:50 PM, while Bango will race over the same distance on September 2 at 7:15 PM. Witness Magulula, President of the Zimbabwe Paralympic Committee, confirmed the participation of the two athletes.Elliot Mujaji, who remains Zimbabwe's most successful Paralympic sprinter with gold medals from the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics, is leading the team.