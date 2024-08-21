Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt releases 2025 school calendar

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced the school calendar for 2025.

The First Term will begin on Tuesday, January 14, and conclude on Thursday, April 10.

The Second Term is set to start on Tuesday, May 13, and end on Thursday, August 7.

The Third Term will commence on Tuesday, September 9, and close on Thursday, December 1.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Mnangagwa must fire Mthuli, Mushayavanhu & Guvamatanga, says Zanu-PF activist

45 mins ago | 60 Views

CCC parliament aspirant's home stormed by Zimbabwe police

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

EFF Zimbabwe rallies citizens to support Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

2 Paralympic athletes to represent Zimbabwe in Paris

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Swiss Express bus kills 1 in Beitbridge border post incident

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Aflatoxin contaminated maize sparks fear in Zambia after 400 dogs die

3 hrs ago | 199 Views

Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Chamisa exposes back stabbers

4 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

5 hrs ago | 213 Views

Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

5 hrs ago | 481 Views

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

7 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

8 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

8 hrs ago | 560 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

8 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mnangagwa revels in Sadc chairmanship

8 hrs ago | 355 Views

Driver defrauds InnBucks of US$13,700

8 hrs ago | 589 Views

Mudenda leads push for Sadc Parly

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

Sadc receives Mthwakazi petition receipt

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

Businessman loses 15-year murder sentence appeal

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Illegal gold miners invade Bulawayo suburbs

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabweans should be proud of SADC chairmanship, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa at the epicentre of regional governance

9 hrs ago | 94 Views

When dark babies are not good enough

9 hrs ago | 209 Views

Zimbabwe loses T20 World Cup hosting

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Zimbabwean pilot dies in horror crash

9 hrs ago | 701 Views

Patriotic church leaders endorse Sadc chair

9 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zera sues 13 dealers over fuel contamination

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

ZiG registers gradual growth in transactions

9 hrs ago | 105 Views

Mudenda meets Masisi over SADC-PF

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Councillors appointed cronies to Rufaro board

9 hrs ago | 111 Views

Parking exemptions for war vets

9 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe referees get CAF call-up

9 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe treasury defends transit fuel tax

9 hrs ago | 151 Views

ZILGA, Mayors and Council chairpersons embrace basic orientation

18 hrs ago | 251 Views

Woman bashes younger hubby over money

18 hrs ago | 703 Views

Zaire hires new coach

22 hrs ago | 509 Views

Miss South Africa Contestant Faces Identity Theft Allegations and Online Abuse

23 hrs ago | 729 Views

United Nations of Africa congratulates ED for assuming SADC Chairmanship ...as he blasts opposition for being disorganised

23 hrs ago | 749 Views

Professor Stephen Rupange, Zimbabweans do not deserve insults. Stop it!

23 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chitungwiza space barons clash with indigenous churches

23 hrs ago | 294 Views

21 km of Hwedza - Mushandirapwe road opened to traffic

23 hrs ago | 540 Views

Ex-MP bail ruling date set

24 hrs ago | 210 Views

Masaraure, 15 teachers off the hook

21 Aug 2024 at 15:23hrs | 551 Views

Tout kills colleague over route dispute

21 Aug 2024 at 14:02hrs | 652 Views

Man sent to prison over dead bull

21 Aug 2024 at 13:59hrs | 978 Views

9-year-old commits suicide in Filabusi

21 Aug 2024 at 13:17hrs | 779 Views