News / National
Zimbabwe govt releases 2025 school calendar
2 hrs ago | Views
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has announced the school calendar for 2025.
The First Term will begin on Tuesday, January 14, and conclude on Thursday, April 10.
The Second Term is set to start on Tuesday, May 13, and end on Thursday, August 7.
The Third Term will commence on Tuesday, September 9, and close on Thursday, December 1.
The First Term will begin on Tuesday, January 14, and conclude on Thursday, April 10.
The Third Term will commence on Tuesday, September 9, and close on Thursday, December 1.
Source - The Chronicle