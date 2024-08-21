EFF Zimbabwe rallies citizens to support Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Zimbabwe has urged citizens to rally behind President Mnangagwa in his new role as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) chairman.EFF Zimbabwe's Innocent Ndibali emphasized that, despite being an opposition party, they recognize Mnangagwa's leadership as a national responsibility rather than a partisan one.Ndibali called for unity among Zimbabweans, highlighting that the SADC chairmanship is a source of national pride and can bring significant benefits to both the country and the region.Ndibali underscored the importance of regional integration for economic development, noting that Mnangagwa's chairmanship places him in a strategic position to advance this goal. He also advocated for enhanced economic cooperation within the SADC region, including initiatives like facilitating the free movement of people, as seen in recent efforts between Zimbabwe and Botswana to ease travel restrictions.Acknowledging Zimbabwe's ongoing economic and social challenges, Ndibali called for homegrown solutions and collaboration among SADC countries and all political parties within Zimbabwe. He expressed optimism that with collective effort, the lives of the people in the region could improve, and commended SADC for entrusting Zimbabwe with its chairmanship.