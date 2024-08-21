Latest News Editor's Choice


Man jailed for bashing cheating wife

by Simbarashe Sithole
7 secs ago | Views
A cheeky 27-year-old Plumtree man who bashed his wife all over the body with an axe handle in a domestic dispute was convicted on Thursday by a Plumtree magistrate.

Edson Ndlovu was sentenced to three months in jail by Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Ndlovu was lucky to escape jail after the magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence to 210 hours of community service.

The court heard that on August 8 Ndlovu came home drunk and very late.

Upon arrival, he accused his 17-year-old wife of cheating and started assaulting her with open hands before picking an axe handle to further assault her and injure her.

Source - Byo24News

