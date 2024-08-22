Woman takes tortoise on debt recovery trip in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A Harare woman, Sithembiso Budzirikawa (58), appeared in court after she allegedly used a live tortoise, covered in red floor polish and tied with a red cloth, to intimidate her former employer into paying her outstanding wages. Budzirikawa, who worked as a security guard for Cliff Security from April to August the previous year, attempted to convince the company that the tortoise had powers to siphon money.Budzirikawa was charged with illegally removing the tortoise from Goromonzi and transporting it to Avondale, Harare, without a permit. She pleaded guilty and was fined US$300, payable by September 30, or face four months in prison.The incident occurred when Budzirikawa brought the tortoise to her former workplace, demanding the money she was owed and threatening to use the tortoise to supernaturally retrieve it. The company's human resources manager reported the matter to the police, leading to her arrest. The Wildlife Management Authority valued the tortoise at US$500.