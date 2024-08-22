Latest News Editor's Choice


'Pilot collapsed at the controls, leading to fatal crash'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The body of Captain Fungai Majakwara, a 50-year-old Zimbabwean pilot who tragically died in a plane crash in Malawi, is expected to arrive in Zimbabwe today. 
Capt Majakwara collapsed at the controls shortly after take-off, causing the small plane to fly on autopilot before crashing into Lake Malawi. The crash resulted in the deaths of Capt Majakwara and one passenger, while another passenger, a Dutch woman named Ms. Charlotte Lemstra, survived with minor injuries.
Capt Majakwara's father, Captain Jonathan Majakwara, confirmed the news and shared that the post-mortem revealed his son was in good health at the time of the incident. Malawian authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, including a reported 15-minute blackout mid-flight.

Capt Majakwara will be buried on Sunday in Harare, with mourners gathered at his family home in Christon Bank. He was the managing director of Nyasa Express, a Malawian company, and an experienced pilot with a long history in the aviation industry.

The Zimbabwean Ambassador to Malawi, Dr. Nancy Saungweme, expressed her condolences, praising Capt Majakwara as a dedicated businessman with a strong vision for the future. The crash occurred in Nkhotakota District, approximately 200km northeast of Lilongwe, while the plane was en route to Liwonde Game Reserve.

Source - The Herald

