Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

China-Zimbabwe relations unshakable, claims Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa reaffirmed the strong and enduring relationship between Zimbabwe and China, highlighting their mutual support during challenging times, including the current El Niño-induced drought.

Speaking after receiving a 2,000-tonne food aid donation from China at State House in Harare, the President expressed deep gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his consistent support.

This marks the second recent food donation from China, with a third shipment expected soon.

President Mnangagwa emphasized that China has always been a reliable partner in addressing food insecurity in Zimbabwe and the region. He assured that the donation would be distributed to the most vulnerable communities through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding reiterated China's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe, citing the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two nations.
The donation was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between Ambassador Zhou and Minister July Moyo for the forthcoming batch of food assistance.

Minister Moyo noted that the aid would significantly help mitigate the effects of the drought, particularly benefiting vulnerable groups, including children in homes, the elderly, and hospital patients.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

4 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

4 hrs ago | 504 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Paul Lunga returns

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

'Lack of policies limiting hemp farming commercialisation in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Enact law for title deeds to all citizens'

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dethroned 'Chief' faces arrest

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

'Zanu-PF pushing for one-party State in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo demands transparent food aid registration

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mpox threat jolts Zimbabwe govt into action

4 hrs ago | 141 Views

Jailed Zimbabwe ex-deputy minister shares expertise with fellow inmates

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Kombis, vendors desert eGodini

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach shuts outs agents

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bosso lacks depth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe Judge orders retraining for magistrate

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Pilot collapsed at the controls, leading to fatal crash'

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Woman takes tortoise on debt recovery trip in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man jailed for bashing cheating wife

17 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mnangagwa must fire Mthuli, Mushayavanhu & Guvamatanga, says Zanu-PF activist

20 hrs ago | 2506 Views

CCC parliament aspirant's home stormed by Zimbabwe police

21 hrs ago | 840 Views

EFF Zimbabwe rallies citizens to support Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases 2025 school calendar

21 hrs ago | 1192 Views

2 Paralympic athletes to represent Zimbabwe in Paris

21 hrs ago | 188 Views

PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

21 hrs ago | 477 Views

Swiss Express bus kills 1 in Beitbridge border post incident

21 hrs ago | 725 Views

Aflatoxin contaminated maize sparks fear in Zambia after 400 dogs die

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa exposes back stabbers

23 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

22 Aug 2024 at 10:25hrs | 248 Views

Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

22 Aug 2024 at 10:21hrs | 601 Views

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

22 Aug 2024 at 08:19hrs | 1490 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 1914 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

22 Aug 2024 at 07:26hrs | 442 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

22 Aug 2024 at 07:25hrs | 371 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

22 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 635 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:23hrs | 1064 Views