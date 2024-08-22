China-Zimbabwe relations unshakable, claims Mnangagwa

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa reaffirmed the strong and enduring relationship between Zimbabwe and China, highlighting their mutual support during challenging times, including the current El Niño-induced drought.Speaking after receiving a 2,000-tonne food aid donation from China at State House in Harare, the President expressed deep gratitude to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his consistent support.This marks the second recent food donation from China, with a third shipment expected soon.President Mnangagwa emphasized that China has always been a reliable partner in addressing food insecurity in Zimbabwe and the region. He assured that the donation would be distributed to the most vulnerable communities through the Ministry of Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare.Chinese Ambassador Zhou Ding reiterated China's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe, citing the long-standing bilateral relationship between the two nations.The donation was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between Ambassador Zhou and Minister July Moyo for the forthcoming batch of food assistance.Minister Moyo noted that the aid would significantly help mitigate the effects of the drought, particularly benefiting vulnerable groups, including children in homes, the elderly, and hospital patients.