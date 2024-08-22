Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso lacks depth

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is concerned about the lack of squad depth and ongoing disciplinary issues as his team prepares for the city derby against Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium.

Injuries and suspensions are adding to his worries, with key defender Peter Muduhwa suspended after accumulating a third yellow card, and Andrew Mbeba sidelined due to disciplinary issues.

Kaindu has denied widespread indiscipline in the squad, although several players have faced suspensions for similar reasons earlier in the season.

Despite the challenges, some injured players, including Marvin Sibanda and Godfrey Makaruse, have resumed light training, offering a glimmer of hope. However, Kaindu acknowledges that the lack of depth puts the team at a disadvantage.

Highlanders have struggled in derbies this season, securing only five out of a possible 12 points. Nevertheless, a recent 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs has boosted the team's confidence.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has rejected Chicken Inn's request to increase gate charges for the match, ensuring standard ticket prices.

Elsewhere, Arenel Movers will face ZPC Kariba, Bulawayo Chiefs will play against Simba Bhora, and CAPS United will meet Manica Diamonds.

Several players, including those from ZPC Kariba and TelOne, will miss the weekend's matches due to suspensions.

List of suspended players

Tashinga-PFende (Greenfuel), Itai Mabhunu (Chicken Inn), Eriya Mafirenyika (TelOne), Criss Munetsi Mverechena (TelOne), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Crispen Machisi (Arenel), Phineas Bamusi (Caps United), Nyasha Gurende, Leeroy Murape (ZPC Kariba), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals College)

Fixtures:

Saturday

Arenel vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Herentals vs Greenfuel (Rufaro), Simba Bhora vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Wadzanayi)

Sunday

Chicken Inn vs Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bikita Minerals vs FC Platinum (Sakubva), Caps United vs Manica Diamonds (Rufaro), Chegutu vs Yadah (Baobab)

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

4 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

4 hrs ago | 510 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

4 hrs ago | 450 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Paul Lunga returns

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

4 hrs ago | 152 Views

Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Lack of policies limiting hemp farming commercialisation in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Enact law for title deeds to all citizens'

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dethroned 'Chief' faces arrest

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Zanu-PF pushing for one-party State in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo demands transparent food aid registration

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mpox threat jolts Zimbabwe govt into action

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Jailed Zimbabwe ex-deputy minister shares expertise with fellow inmates

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Kombis, vendors desert eGodini

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach shuts outs agents

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

China-Zimbabwe relations unshakable, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe Judge orders retraining for magistrate

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Pilot collapsed at the controls, leading to fatal crash'

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Woman takes tortoise on debt recovery trip in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Man jailed for bashing cheating wife

17 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa must fire Mthuli, Mushayavanhu & Guvamatanga, says Zanu-PF activist

20 hrs ago | 2519 Views

CCC parliament aspirant's home stormed by Zimbabwe police

21 hrs ago | 840 Views

EFF Zimbabwe rallies citizens to support Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases 2025 school calendar

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

2 Paralympic athletes to represent Zimbabwe in Paris

21 hrs ago | 188 Views

PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

21 hrs ago | 477 Views

Swiss Express bus kills 1 in Beitbridge border post incident

22 hrs ago | 726 Views

Aflatoxin contaminated maize sparks fear in Zambia after 400 dogs die

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa exposes back stabbers

23 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

22 Aug 2024 at 10:25hrs | 248 Views

Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

22 Aug 2024 at 10:21hrs | 601 Views

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

22 Aug 2024 at 08:19hrs | 1490 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 1914 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

22 Aug 2024 at 07:26hrs | 443 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

22 Aug 2024 at 07:25hrs | 371 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

22 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 635 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:23hrs | 1064 Views