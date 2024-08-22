Bosso lacks depth

News / National

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is concerned about the lack of squad depth and ongoing disciplinary issues as his team prepares for the city derby against Chicken Inn in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Barbourfields Stadium.Injuries and suspensions are adding to his worries, with key defender Peter Muduhwa suspended after accumulating a third yellow card, and Andrew Mbeba sidelined due to disciplinary issues.Kaindu has denied widespread indiscipline in the squad, although several players have faced suspensions for similar reasons earlier in the season.Despite the challenges, some injured players, including Marvin Sibanda and Godfrey Makaruse, have resumed light training, offering a glimmer of hope. However, Kaindu acknowledges that the lack of depth puts the team at a disadvantage.Highlanders have struggled in derbies this season, securing only five out of a possible 12 points. Nevertheless, a recent 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs has boosted the team's confidence.The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has rejected Chicken Inn's request to increase gate charges for the match, ensuring standard ticket prices.Elsewhere, Arenel Movers will face ZPC Kariba, Bulawayo Chiefs will play against Simba Bhora, and CAPS United will meet Manica Diamonds.Several players, including those from ZPC Kariba and TelOne, will miss the weekend's matches due to suspensions.List of suspended playersTashinga-PFende (Greenfuel), Itai Mabhunu (Chicken Inn), Eriya Mafirenyika (TelOne), Criss Munetsi Mverechena (TelOne), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders), Crispen Machisi (Arenel), Phineas Bamusi (Caps United), Nyasha Gurende, Leeroy Murape (ZPC Kariba), Blessing Kagudu (Herentals College)Fixtures:SaturdayArenel vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Herentals vs Greenfuel (Rufaro), Simba Bhora vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Wadzanayi)SundayChicken Inn vs Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bikita Minerals vs FC Platinum (Sakubva), Caps United vs Manica Diamonds (Rufaro), Chegutu vs Yadah (Baobab)