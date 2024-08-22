Zimbabwe Warriors coach shuts outs agents

News / National

by Staff reporter

Newly appointed Zimbabwe Warriors coach Michael Nees has emphasized his commitment to selecting players based solely on merit, rejecting any influence from local football cartels or agents.During his official unveiling by ZIFA, the 57-year-old German coach, who has extensive experience coaching national teams like Rwanda and Seychelles, made it clear that his team selection will be guided strictly by player performance and commitment.Nees, who is tasked with leading Zimbabwe in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon in early September, acknowledged the time pressure he faces, with limited opportunities to train with the squad.He stressed the need for efficiency and focus, given the short preparation time, and expressed confidence in his ability to manage under these constraints.Despite being unveiled, the rest of Nees' backroom staff has yet to be finalized.ZIFA's technical committee is still working on selecting the support team, but Nees has specified that he needs assistants who add value, bring technical expertise, and demonstrate loyalty.Nees highlighted the importance of a strong start in the AFCON qualifiers, emphasizing that the team's success will depend on playing with discipline, confidence, and passion.He is determined to ensure that Zimbabwe qualifies for the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco, focusing on both qualitative and quantitative objectives in the upcoming matches.