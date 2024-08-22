Kombis, vendors desert eGodini

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, has expressed concern over the abandonment of the Egodini Bus Terminus and Traders Market by informal traders and transport operators, which could lead to contractual disputes with the contractor and hinder the completion of the upgrade project.The Egodini redevelopment, initiated in partnership with Terracotta Private Limited in 2015, aimed to transform the facility into a modern hub for traders and transport operators.Although it partially reopened in February 2024, following significant delays, the site is now largely deserted due to business viability challenges.Traders and transport operators initially complied with the council's directive to use the revamped Egodini, but have since returned to operating in undesignated areas, citing slow business and inadequate enforcement of city by-laws.The lack of traffic at Egodini has resulted in long waiting times for transport operators and reduced customer flow for vendors.Councillor Coltart acknowledged the difficulties in enforcing compliance and emphasized that the lack of adherence could jeopardize the entire project, including plans to expand the facility in Phase 1B.He noted that while the council is working to increase municipal police presence and engage law enforcement, it is crucial for residents to support the redevelopment as part of the city's future planning and formalization efforts.