Jailed Zimbabwe ex-deputy minister shares expertise with fellow inmates

by Staff reporter

Former Deputy Finance Minister Terrence Mukupe, who is currently serving a three-year sentence for fraud at Khami Maximum Prison, has been utilizing his financial and mathematical expertise to teach Commerce to fellow inmates.Mukupe was convicted alongside his accomplices and sentenced to three years in prison by the High Court.Initially sentenced to three and a half years, six months were suspended on the condition of good behavior. In addition to his sentence, Mukupe was fined US$2,780, with the risk of serving an additional two years if he fails to pay the fine.Since his transfer from Chikurubi Maximum Prison to Khami, Mukupe has focused on helping other inmates develop entrepreneurial skills. He shared that many prisoners aspire to become entrepreneurs after their release, and he has been providing guidance on how they can achieve this goal. His teaching efforts are part of the educational programs available at Khami, where he finds fulfillment in imparting his knowledge to others.Mukupe has expressed surprise at the conditions at Khami, describing it as a model correctional facility compared to Chikurubi. He highlighted the professionalism and focus on inmate well-being at Khami, noting that the environment is more rehabilitative than punitive.Mukupe believes that Khami should serve as a blueprint for correctional facilities across the country, emphasizing the importance of treating all inmates equally and respecting their rights.Reflecting on his experience at Khami, Mukupe emphasized the strong sense of brotherhood among the inmates. He pointed out that social status outside the prison holds no significance within Khami, as all prisoners are treated the same. This equality, according to Mukupe, contributes to the positive atmosphere and supports the rehabilitation process, which he believes is essential for reintegration into society.Mukupe offered advice to those outside the prison, urging them to avoid criminal activities and stay on the right side of the law. He stressed the importance of family support, sharing how visits from his 86-year-old grandmother have greatly improved his mental well-being.Mukupe encouraged people to visit their incarcerated loved ones, regardless of the crime committed, as family acceptance plays a crucial role in the rehabilitation process.