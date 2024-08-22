Bulawayo demands transparent food aid registration

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents in Bulawayo have voiced concerns about the lack of transparency in the registration process for drought relief cash transfers, amid allegations of corruption. Many residents are unclear about the criteria used for beneficiary registration and fear that the program could be misused. An Urban Zimbabwe Livelihood Assessment report has highlighted that approximately 35% of the urban population will face food insecurity, prompting the government to provide cash transfers to 1.7 million urban residents affected by the El Niño-induced drought.Energy Mlambo, the Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial social development officer, announced that the Social Welfare Department would conduct a registration exercise from August 10 to September this year. Enumerators from the Public Service, Labour, and Social Welfare ministry have been recruited to register households and determine those in need of food assistance. However, residents have reported that enumerators have not been seen in their areas, leading to doubts about the program's effectiveness.Thembelani Dube, a development practitioner, noted that the registration process was intended to target vulnerable households through a screening process. He expressed concern that enumerators were not visiting premises with barriers like precast walls and gates, suggesting that the registration may be based on random sampling rather than a thorough assessment. This has led to fears that deserving families might be excluded.Some residents have criticized the secretive nature of the program and raised suspicions that it might be biased. There are concerns that the program could be used to favor certain political affiliations, particularly Zanu-PF supporters. One resident, Ben Moyo, expressed apprehension about potential abuse of the program due to its lack of transparency.In response to these concerns, Bulawayo United Residents Association chairperson Winos Dube acknowledged the issues but assured that communication about the program had been sent to residents. He confirmed that enumerators were active on the ground and that efforts were being made to keep residents informed about the registration process.