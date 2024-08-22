Dethroned 'Chief' faces arrest

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dethroned Chief Katerere, Alexio Nyamhute, faces potential arrest for defying a High Court order that declared his appointment unlawful. Despite Judge Isaac Muzenda's ruling, which invalidated Nyamhute's appointment due to violations of traditional succession principles, Nyamhute continues to act as Chief Katerere and summon villagers to the chief's kraal.The High Court had ruled that Nyamhute's appointment breached the dynasty succession rules, which require the involvement of spirit mediums. Sources indicate that efforts are underway to arrest Nyamhute if he persists in his duties and continues to represent himself as Chief Katerere.Nyamhute was appointed in 2023 following the death of the previous chief in 2017, taking over from Clepaten Chifodya, who had been the acting chief since 2018. His appointment faced opposition from Pius Mupunwa, a village head and member of the Dembetembe royal family, who argued that the process ignored the role of spirit mediums in selecting a chief.Justice Muzenda's ruling set aside Nyamhute's appointment and instructed the government to declare a vacancy. The court recommended convening a new Provincial Chiefs' Assembly to review the situation and provide recommendations to the President for resolving the dispute.