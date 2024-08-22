'Enact law for title deeds to all citizens'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Coalition for Market and Liberal Solutions (Comaliso) is urging Parliament to pass legislation that would facilitate access to title deeds for low-income citizens. This push comes amid concerns that the lack of title deeds and property rights is undermining investment confidence in Zimbabwe.Many residents in peri-urban areas, established on farms repossessed under the 2000 land reform program, do not have title deeds for their allocated land. Comaliso founder Rejoice Ngwenya highlighted that while awareness efforts have been made, including informing the public of their rights and urging local authorities to address informal settlements, legislative action is now needed.Ngwenya reported that Comaliso has presented their petition to the Parliament Portfolio Committee on Local Government and is preparing a document to address deficiencies in current property and title deed laws. The organization hopes the Right to Shelter Bill will be debated in Parliament upon its resumption in September.In addition to their parliamentary efforts, Comaliso is engaging with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and the Securities Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe to address obstacles such as high transfer and conveyance fees. They are also proposing a National Shelter Fund, similar to a medical aid society, to assist with these costs.Despite a promise from President Emmerson Mnangagwa to distribute over 11,000 title deeds before the August 2023 elections, the government has not fully met this commitment, leading to continued challenges in regularizing informal settlements.