New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
New Zimbabwean Warriors coach Michael Nees has expressed concern over the limited preparation time ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Kenya and Cameroon next month. The matches will be held in Kampala, Uganda, as there are no CAF-approved stadiums for international matches in Zimbabwe.

Nees, who recently secured his work permit and was introduced to the media, acknowledged the pressure of working with a new set of assistant coaches and players within a short timeframe. Despite the challenges, he emphasized the importance of starting the campaign strongly and instilling disciplined, confident football in the team.

He mentioned that he had already reviewed potential players and spoken with 25 foreign-based players, while also looking forward to assessing locally-based players. Nees, who was selected from over 300 applicants, recalled his previous experience coaching against Zimbabwe and expressed admiration for the country’s football passion and potential.

Nees aims to harness Zimbabwe's football potential and is determined to move the team forward, despite the initial challenges. He called for unity and a shared vision to reach the team’s full potential and succeed in the qualifiers.

Source - newsday

