Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu is worried about his squad's readiness for their upcoming Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium. The team faces challenges due to injuries and suspensions.Key defender Peter Muduhwa will miss the match due to a suspension from accumulating three yellow cards. Andrew Mbeba, who has been out due to injury, is reportedly facing internal disciplinary issues, and Archford Faira is also unavailable for the game. Goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi was stretchered off during the previous match against Green Buffaloes, adding to the team's concerns.Despite some positive news with Marvin Sibanda and Godfrey Makaruse returning to light training, Kaindu is anxious about the limited depth and competition within the squad. Highlanders have struggled against Chicken Inn in recent matches, with the GameCocks proving to be a tough opponent. Chicken Inn handed Highlanders their first defeat of the season after a six-match unbeaten run and have historically given them trouble.Kaindu expressed his frustration with the current state of the squad, noting that the lack of competition in training due to injuries and suspensions could impact their performance. Chicken Inn's attempt to increase gate charges for the match was also denied by the Premier Soccer League.