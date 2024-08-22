Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZANU-PF central committee member and businessman Mike Chimombe has claimed victimization by politically motivated individuals in connection with a US$9.2 million tender scandal for streetlight installation in Harare. 
Chimombe and his co-accused, Moses Mpofu, pleaded not guilty during their bail application.
Chimombe, represented by Arshiel Mugiya, argues that he is not connected to Juluka Projects and Plant Hire (Pvt) Ltd., the company implicated in the scandal. 
Mugiya stated that Chimombe is neither a member, employee, director, nor shareholder of Juluka Projects and that the company is not facing any criminal charges. 
The defense also argued that the US$206,146.13 in question was a payment for work already completed by Mpofu's company, rather than an advance payment.
Mpofu, also represented by Mugiya, denied the allegations of submitting false bid documents and claimed that he was only a director of Juluka Projects, which was awarded the tender by the City of Harare. 
The case has been postponed to August 27 for a bail ruling.

Source - newsday

