Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

Foreign funded Civil society organizations (CSOs) have criticized the ongoing repression of dissent in Zimbabwe, arguing that it undermines election integrity and impedes free governance participation.This criticism follows the controversial harmonised elections of 2023 and the subsequent crackdown on political activists and human rights defenders.The Election Resource Centre (ERC) warned that such repression could further isolate Zimbabwe internationally and compromise the credibility of its elections.The ERC highlighted recent arrests, including opposition leader Jameson Timba, and noted continued suppression of dissent through arbitrary detentions and alleged torture.Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust executive director Ignatious Sadziwa condemned the government's actions as exacerbating the political and economic crises.He urged the government to release political prisoners, engage in genuine dialogue, implement electoral reforms, and uphold human rights and the rule of law, stressing that Zimbabwean citizens deserve a government that serves their interests rather than those of the elite.