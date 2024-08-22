Latest News Editor's Choice


Jilted man kills lover's child

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A JILTED Zengeza lover yesterday visited his girlfriend, strangled and slammed her two-year-old son against the wall leading to the infant's death.

Simbarashe Ashton Machipisa, 32, decided to kill Truth Maphosa after he failed to locate the mother and erstwhile lover, Nomsa Sengwe, 32.

Nomsa, a hair dresser, had spent the night at her new lover's house in Zengeza 5 after ditching Simbarashe, a tout, popularly known as Mabhutsu at Zengeza Shopping Centre rank.

Simbarashe allegedly strangled and threw Truth against the wall in full view of the other five children aged between four and fifteen, who were in the house.

Horrified children started crying, drawing the attention of neighbours. One of the neighbours rushed to the house and saved the other kids from Simbarashe while police moved in to arrest him.

"I found him slamming the child against the wall, I grabbed both his hands, dragged him outside and used a chain to tie them."

Simbarashe was assaulted by residents before police arrived and arrested him. Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the arrest.

Meanwhile, Nomsa told H-Metro that she had ditched Simbarashe over his violent behaviour.

"I regret falling in love with Simbarashe," said Nomsa. He was too jealousy that and would undress me in front of my children demanding to check my private and check if I had been intimate elsewhere.

"At one time he assaulted me while I was naked, accusing me of cheating on him. I then asked for an amicable separation and that is when he went mad.

"He demanded everything that he bought for me for the past two years of our affair that included panties, braas and dresses.

"He burnt them at the gate of my parents' house. He went on to break window panes and I applied for a peace order against him. I told him I had moved on and was now seeing someone else.

"Simbarashe started to stalk my new lover, who informed me about it.

"I decided to spend the night with my new lover at his house. That is when Simbarashe came home early in the morning and found my children alone and killed my son.

"How could I continue living with a violent person?

"Andiurayira mwana wangu, adirei kuparadza ropa risina mhaka naye," said Nomsa in tears.
Simbarashe was taken to St Mary's Police Station where he was detained.


Source - bmetro

