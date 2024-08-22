Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
The Warriors will begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers with matches against Kenya and Cameroon at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala, Uganda.

These games will be the first competitive fixtures for the Warriors under their newly appointed head coach, Michael Nees, who arrived in the country yesterday. Nees will be officially introduced on Thursday and is expected to attend some Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 24 fixtures this weekend.

Nees' first challenge with the Warriors will be a match against Kenya on September 6, followed by a game against Cameroon four days later.

For the Warriors' home match, ZIFA has set gate prices as follows: VVIP tickets at 100,000 Shillings (US$27), VIP tickets at 50,000 Shillings (US$14), and General Admission at 15,000 Shillings (US$4). The exchange rate is 1 US$ = 3,722 Shillings.

Source - bmetro

