Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Two individuals from Beitbridge have been sentenced to 12 months in prison for illegally possessing a firearm used to threaten others.

Nathaniel Maphosa (30) and Anyway Ndou (38) appeared before a Beitbridge magistrate on charges of unlawful firearm possession. Despite pleading not guilty, they were convicted and sentenced.

On May 11, 2024, while patrolling Point 40 in Limpopo, Beitbridge, police officers heard gunshots and shouting. They, along with soldiers, responded to the disturbance and found that the accused had been apprehended by the community. It was reported that the duo had been threatening to kill people.

A search of the suspects revealed a pistol with 13 live rounds of ammunition. The police requested a firearm permit from Maphosa and Ndou, who were unable to produce one, leading to their arrest. The firearm was subsequently seized by the state.

