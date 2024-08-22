Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

News / National

by Staff reporter

Chitungwiza was struck by tragedy on Wednesday morning when a 32-year-old man allegedly murdered his ex-girlfriend’s two-year-old son after discovering that the child's mother was at a sleepover.The horrific incident occurred in the Danga area of Zengeza 1, where the toddler was under the care of his older sisters.According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the suspect, Simbarashe Machipisa, became enraged upon learning that his former girlfriend was spending the night elsewhere in Zengeza 5. The ZRP released a statement outlining the details of the case:"The ZRP is investigating a murder that took place on 21/08/24 at approximately 0600 hours at a residence in the Danga area, Zengeza 1, Chitungwiza.The suspect, Simbarashe Machipisa (32), allegedly strangled and repeatedly slammed the head of a two-year-old boy onto the floor, resulting in his death."The toddler was left with his two older sisters, aged 15 and 12, while their mother went to the sleepover. Authorities report that the mother was unaware of the impending danger to her child.It is believed that Machipisa, struggling to cope with the breakup, became increasingly jealous upon learning of his ex-girlfriend's plans, leading to the tragic event.The crime was met with swift community response. Neighbors, alerted by the commotion, intervened and detained Machipisa until the police arrived. The suspect was arrested at the scene.The community of Chitungwiza remains in shock following the tragic death of the young child.