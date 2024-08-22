Latest News Editor's Choice


Paul Lunga returns

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean jazz legend Paul Lunga, renowned as the "King of Jazz Horns," is set to make a highly anticipated return to Zimbabwe as the headliner of this year's Zimbabwe Jazz Festival.

The festival, organized by the Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust (ZJCT), is supported by the French Embassy, Alliance Française Harare, and Alliance Française Bulawayo.

Joining Lunga is Swiss singer and songwriter NNAVY, known for her distinctive blend of RnB, soul, and jazz influences. Her appearance is sponsored by the Embassy of Switzerland in Zimbabwe. NNAVY, acclaimed for her powerful stage presence, has performed at prestigious events like the Montreux Jazz Festival and Jazz à Vienne.

The festival will kick off in Bulawayo on September 20, hosted by Alliance Française de Bulawayo. The lineup features Paul Lunga, NNAVY, George Phahlane, and Ngoma iNgoma.

The Harare event will take place on September 21, offering an eight-hour showcase from 2pm to 10pm at Alliance Française de Harare. Performers include Paul Lunga, NNAVY, Prudence Katomeni-Mbofana, Agga Nyabinde, Rhythmic Pulse, Steve Chikotie, and the Hellenic Academy Big Band.

Filbert Marova, founder and Artistic Director of ZJCT, stated, "We meticulously select artists each year, focusing on those who have shown exceptional growth. Our 'Back 2 Jazzics' weekly event and recent releases by local artists help us identify talent."

He added, "Paul Lunga's legendary contributions to jazz and NNAVY's recent rise captured our attention. Our goal is to celebrate both established and emerging talents, offering a diverse and innovative jazz experience that reflects Zimbabwe's vibrant scene."

The ZJCT, established in 2016, is dedicated to reviving, promoting, and preserving jazz culture in Zimbabwe, offering quality entertainment and education to enrich the nation's cultural landscape.

Source - bmetro

