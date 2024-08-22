Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

News / National

by Staff reporter

FINDING out your partner has cheated on you is something no one wants to ever experience but finding out that the person she was cheating with had been introduced to you as her cousin is even worse.A man from Bulawayo was left heartbroken when he found out that the man his wife was bringing home claiming it was her cousin was in fact her boyfriend.To make matters worse, sometimes he was even leaving them home, the two of them, while going to work. The man reveals in an affidavit unsavoury shenanigans of his estranged wife, saying his suspicions ended the day he busted the two busy like rabbits while in bed.The couple, who are estranged, are fighting for custody of their two children aged 10 and 6 and the wife deposed the affidavit to seek full custody of the kids.Challenging his estranged wife's application to be granted custody of their minor children, the man argued that she was not a good mother as she had a habit of bringing her boyfriends to the matrimonial home and engaging in sexual intercourse with them in their presence.He said so shameless was his estranged wife that she was also bringing home her boyfriend when they were still staying together, claiming it was her cousin. In fact, it was her boyfriend.He also claimed in a sworn affidavit that he was concerned about her alleged abuse of drugs and alcohol. He described her behaviour as unstable and a danger to their minor children."She brings her boyfriends home and engages in intimate acts with them in the children's presence. Her behaviour is a danger to our children, and she cannot stay with them. She was also bringing home her boyfriend when we were still staying together, claiming it was her cousin until the day I caught them in bed together. I am also concerned about her abuse of drugs and alcohol, which will not be good for our children."Her actions demonstrate a disregard for the well-being of our children and that she is unfit to be their primary caregiver. Her behaviour will have a negative impact on the children's emotional and psychological development," read in part his affidavit.He said the woman had been the greatest stumbling block to their divorce being finalised by ignoring letters from his lawyers. He claimed that her refusal to engage with the legal process was delaying the resolution of their marital issues and causing him unnecessary stress and financial burden.He further stated that his aggrieved wife had also slapped him with a protection order, claiming that she feared for her life. However, he countered that she was the one who had been physically abusive towards him, and that the protection order was a tactic to gain an advantage in their custody dispute.