Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

News / National

by Staff reporter

Imagine a scene where one man, dressed in the distinctive green uniform of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), stands out among three others in stark white prison garb. This ZPCS officer, supposed to supervise inmates tending to the prison's livestock, is instead involved in an illicit gold-mining operation.Such was the case with Moeti Tlou, a ZPCS officer stationed at Gwanda Prison in Matabeleland South Province, who allegedly conspired with inmates assigned to herd cattle and goats belonging to the prison. Together, they are accused of illegally mining gold on a claim belonging to Blanket Mine.Tlou (23) reportedly teamed up with Bee Bright Ncube (21), serving a three-year sentence, along with Michael Moyo (31) and Aaron Moyo (40), both serving two-year terms at the prison. They are accused of stealing gold ore from Abercom Mine, a property of Blanket Mine.The plot unraveled when the group appeared before Gwanda magistrate Talent Phiri, facing charges of gold ore theft. They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody until August 23 for further proceedings.According to reports, on August 15, 2024, Ncube, Michael, and Aaron took 52 cattle to grazing lands near Abercom Mine. Tlou, in his ZPCS uniform, later joined them with shovels, iron rods, and a pick. They ascended a hill within the mine, with Tlou supervising while the others dug for gold ore, which they collected into three 50kg cement sacks.Their operation was interrupted by security guards on a routine patrol, who discovered the group at the site. Guards arrested Tlou and Ncube, while Michael and Aaron managed to flee. The security team recovered the tools and three cement sacks containing 10kg of gold ore each. Michael and Aaron were subsequently apprehended upon returning to Gwanda Prison.