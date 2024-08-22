Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Imagine a scene where one man, dressed in the distinctive green uniform of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS), stands out among three others in stark white prison garb. This ZPCS officer, supposed to supervise inmates tending to the prison's livestock, is instead involved in an illicit gold-mining operation.

Such was the case with Moeti Tlou, a ZPCS officer stationed at Gwanda Prison in Matabeleland South Province, who allegedly conspired with inmates assigned to herd cattle and goats belonging to the prison. Together, they are accused of illegally mining gold on a claim belonging to Blanket Mine.

Tlou (23) reportedly teamed up with Bee Bright Ncube (21), serving a three-year sentence, along with Michael Moyo (31) and Aaron Moyo (40), both serving two-year terms at the prison. They are accused of stealing gold ore from Abercom Mine, a property of Blanket Mine.

The plot unraveled when the group appeared before Gwanda magistrate Talent Phiri, facing charges of gold ore theft. They pleaded not guilty and were remanded in custody until August 23 for further proceedings.

According to reports, on August 15, 2024, Ncube, Michael, and Aaron took 52 cattle to grazing lands near Abercom Mine. Tlou, in his ZPCS uniform, later joined them with shovels, iron rods, and a pick. They ascended a hill within the mine, with Tlou supervising while the others dug for gold ore, which they collected into three 50kg cement sacks.

Their operation was interrupted by security guards on a routine patrol, who discovered the group at the site. Guards arrested Tlou and Ncube, while Michael and Aaron managed to flee. The security team recovered the tools and three cement sacks containing 10kg of gold ore each. Michael and Aaron were subsequently apprehended upon returning to Gwanda Prison.

Source - bmetro

Must Read

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

4 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

4 hrs ago | 509 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

4 hrs ago | 257 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

4 hrs ago | 448 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

Paul Lunga returns

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Lack of policies limiting hemp farming commercialisation in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 47 Views

'Enact law for title deeds to all citizens'

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dethroned 'Chief' faces arrest

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Zanu-PF pushing for one-party State in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Bulawayo demands transparent food aid registration

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mpox threat jolts Zimbabwe govt into action

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Jailed Zimbabwe ex-deputy minister shares expertise with fellow inmates

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Kombis, vendors desert eGodini

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach shuts outs agents

4 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bosso lacks depth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

China-Zimbabwe relations unshakable, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe Judge orders retraining for magistrate

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Pilot collapsed at the controls, leading to fatal crash'

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Woman takes tortoise on debt recovery trip in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

Man jailed for bashing cheating wife

17 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa must fire Mthuli, Mushayavanhu & Guvamatanga, says Zanu-PF activist

20 hrs ago | 2517 Views

CCC parliament aspirant's home stormed by Zimbabwe police

21 hrs ago | 840 Views

EFF Zimbabwe rallies citizens to support Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases 2025 school calendar

21 hrs ago | 1196 Views

2 Paralympic athletes to represent Zimbabwe in Paris

21 hrs ago | 188 Views

PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

21 hrs ago | 477 Views

Swiss Express bus kills 1 in Beitbridge border post incident

22 hrs ago | 726 Views

Aflatoxin contaminated maize sparks fear in Zambia after 400 dogs die

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa exposes back stabbers

23 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

22 Aug 2024 at 10:25hrs | 248 Views

Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

22 Aug 2024 at 10:21hrs | 601 Views

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

22 Aug 2024 at 08:19hrs | 1490 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 1914 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

22 Aug 2024 at 07:26hrs | 442 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

22 Aug 2024 at 07:25hrs | 371 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

22 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 635 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:23hrs | 1064 Views