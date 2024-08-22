'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu maintains that his squad is not facing disciplinary issues ahead of their Premier Soccer League derby against Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.Defender Andrew Mbeba has been absent from the Bosso lineup for several weeks, and Peter Muduhwa has been stripped of the captaincy following social media images of him socializing with a teammate outside of work hours. Muduhwa will also miss the match due to suspension from accumulating three yellow cards. Chicken Inn will be without defender Itai Mabhunu for the same reason, with 11 players suspended across the league this weekend.Kaindu has been reticent about the specifics of Mbeba's absence, though there are rumors of disciplinary action by the club. Youngster Prince Ndlovu was also suspended earlier this season for indiscipline. However, Kaindu firmly stated, "No, there is no indiscipline in the team."The coach acknowledged injury concerns and the impact on squad depth as they prepare for the derby. Some players, including Marvin Sibanda and Godfrey Makaruse, have returned to light training, but Raphael Pitisi sustained an injury in the last game, and Archford Faira will be unavailable for some time. Kaindu admitted that these issues pose a disadvantage to the team’s depth.Highlanders have struggled in derbies this season, earning only five out of a possible 12 points. They lost 2-1 to Chicken Inn and drew 1-1 with Bulawayo Chiefs before a goalless draw against Arenel Movers. However, their 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs in the second round has given them a confidence boost. "We haven't done well in derbies. In the first round, we dropped points, but we have improved in the second round," Kaindu said.The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has rejected Chicken Inn's request to increase gate charges for the match. According to a leaked memo, the PSL stated that gate prices for the derby will remain unchanged: US$3 for the rest of the ground, US$5 for VIP, and US$10 for VVIP.As Chicken Inn hosts the derby on Sunday, a large crowd is anticipated. In other fixtures, Arenel Movers will face ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium on Saturday, though their preparations have been hampered by training facility issues. Bulawayo Chiefs will travel to Shamva to play Simba Bhora, while Herentals will take on GreenFuel at Rufaro Stadium. On Sunday, CAPS United will meet Manica Diamonds at Rufaro Stadium, and FC Platinum will travel to Mutare to face Bikita Minerals.Fixtures: SaturdayArenel vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve), Herentals vs Greenfuel (Rufaro), Simba Bhora vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Wadzanayi)SundayChicken Inn vs Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bikita Minerals vs FC Platinum (Sakubva), Caps United vs Manica Diamonds (Rufaro), Chegutu vs Yadah (Baobab)