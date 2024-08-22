29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

News / National

by Staff reporter

THIS story should sicken us all!In a despicable act of sexual violence that has left the community reeling in shock, a 29-year-old man from Mathe Line in Tshotsholo, Matabeleland North Province, allegedly repeatedly raped a 92-year-old granny, leaving her nearly unconscious.After the sickening abuse which reportedly occurred from 10pm to 4am the following day, the alleged rapist escaped, leaving behind his underwear. This was after the granny, whose name is being withheld for legal reasons, made a mercy plea begging the attacker to stop due to exhaustion.The villagers were outraged by the news of the abuse and called for harsher penalties against the perpetrator.They have demanded that the authorities take swift action to ensure that the perpetrator faces the full extent of the law."This despicable act of violence against a vulnerable member of our community must be met with the full force of our commitment to justice. The rape of an elderly woman is not only a crime against an individual but also a deeply disturbing assault on our society's values and sense of safety," a villager, who preferred anonymity for fear of victimisation, fumed in a telephone interview with B-Metro.Details of the sickening and vile campaign of sexual abuse are that on 5 August 2024 at around 10 pm, the victim was sleeping in her bedroom hut when Meluleki Ngwenya (29) allegedly gained entry through an unlocked door.Ngwenya allegedly then forcibly joined the victim in her blankets. Ngwenya threatened to assault the granny if she refused to let him join her in the blankets. While in the blankets, Ngwenya undressed the victim before he removed his clothes.He then forcibly had sexual intercourse with the granny several times. He reportedly stopped after the granny pleaded with him that she was no longer managing. It is reported that he left in the morning at around 4am, leaving behind his underwear.The granny went and reported the matter to her sister, who then escorted her to the police to report the matter. Investigation by the police led to Ngwenya's arrest.Ngwenya, who initially appeared before Tsholotsho magistrate Lesigo Ngwenya, was not asked to plead to rape and was remanded in custody. He is set to appear at the Bulawayo Regional Court on 23 August 2024 (today).