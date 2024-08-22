Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

News / National

SOCIAL media comedian Sipho Mercent Nyathi has come out guns blazing saying social media influencer Khalanga Lenkosi wants to ruin his reputation and challenged her to release the nudes that she claimed she has.This was after Khalanga Lenkosi, whose real name Sibusiso Khuphe, went ballistic last week claiming that she saw Nyathi's nudes, after his ex-girlfriend showed her.Speaking in a recorded video interview, Nyathi said he was in love with Khalanga Lenkosi's best friend and her fellow social media influencer must not poke her nose in his love life."I don't know what Khalanga Lenkosi wants in my life. I believe she wants to ruin my reputation. She suffered a heartache because after we intimately chatted she thought I was going to fall in love with her, but I chose to fall in love with her best friend. I could not fall in love with her because she is not my type and I don't like her character," he said.When asked about claims made concerning his body parts he said: "How can I comment on that? Kanti bantu be B-Metro linjani (what kind of people are you B-Metro guys?)In one of Khalanga Lenkosi's videos which had garnered 5 000 views on her Facebook Page by Wednesday, she describes Nyathi's manhood. The viral video sparked speculation among her followers that the pair were in love, and that their love affair ended bitterly forcing Khalanga Lenkosi to vent her anger on social media.In an interview, Khalanga Lenkosi revealed that when they met with Nyathi, they flirted and developed affection. According to her, Nyathi pulled a shocker as he then fell in love with her best friend and shared his nudes with her best friend via WhatsApp and later dumped her. She said what infuriated her and her friend was that Nyathi discontinued the relationship thinking that his lover was pregnant, when in fact, she had just "missed her menstrual cycle time".