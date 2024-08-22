Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SEVEN daring Nyanga villagers who allegedly masqueraded as Chief Saunyama's messengers, issuing counterfeit summons to villagers to appear before the community court, were recently nabbed and arraigned before the courts on impersonation charges.

The suspected impersonators had identity cards that they were using to convince unsuspecting villagers into believing that they were genuine emissaries of the community court.

However, the counterfeit identity cards were not signed and stamped by the new substantive Chief Saunyama — born Mr Solomon Mapuranga.

First to be eluded by luck was Rosemary Mapfurira (46), of Mapfurira Village, who had approached the chief's aide and court assessor, Mr Landmine Madongonda intending to give him money for onward submission to Chief Saunyama.

She was allegedly lured to Nyamhuka Bus Terminus, where she met Chief Saunyama, and introduced herself as a messenger of his community court.

In the process, she produced her counterfeit messenger's identity card, which the traditional leader immediately disowned, leading to her subsequent arrest.

She implicated six other suspects - Witness Mutenga (45), Edward Tagwasha (55), Jairos Madotsa (38), Fungai Chapandira (48), Brighton Maereka (31) and Remigio Madzimbiti.

They were also arrested in connection with the same offence.

They recently appeared before Nyanga magistrate, Ms Notebulgar Muchineripi.

Mapfurira denied the allegations, arguing that she was appointed by Headman Mushonga. She is out on bail.

Prosecutor, Ms Beverly Chatindo, said for being found in possession of a counterfeit identity card, Mapfurira violated Section 179 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9.23, which criminalises impersonating someone.

"On June 6, 2024 at around 8am, Mapfurira called one Landmine Madongonda, intending to give him Chief Saunyama's money. On the same date, the accused person met Chief Saunyama at Nyamhuka 1 Bus Terminus, and introduced herself as a messenger of his court. Mapfurira produced an identity card which Chief Saunyama discovered was fake since he had not issued that kind of identity card. The accused was using the fake card purporting to be one of the chief's messengers. The copy of the fake identity document can be produced in court as an exhibit," said Ms Chatindo.

Ms Chatindo further said other six accused persons were later arrested after being implicated by Mapfurira, and were also found in possession of similar fake identity cards, that neither had the stamp, nor signature of Chief Saunyama to authenticate them.

"On a date not known to the prosecutor, but during the period extending from December 2023 to August 2024, the accused persons misrepresented themselves purporting to be Chief Saunyama's messengers.

"The matter came to light after the arrest of one of the accused persons, Rosemary Mapfurira, who implicated the accused persons, leading to their arrest since the complainant denied ever employing them as his messengers. The fake identity cards were recovered from the accused persons as the complainant denied ever issuing them with those identity cards.

"The identity cards were not date stamped by the complainant for authentication. The accused persons were using the fake identity cards purporting to be Chief Saunyama's messengers," said Ms Chatindo.

The six, who were not represented, pleaded not guilty, saying they were given the green light to issue summons to villagers, and act as messengers of the chief by Headman Mushonga, who is also an assessor with the community court.

However, testifying in court, Mr Madongonda said Chief Saunyama never authorised anyone to employ court messengers on his behalf.

He further said the absence of the chief's stamp and signature was evidence enough to prove that the accused persons were not employees of the court.

Ms Muchineripi rolled the matter to August 26 for continuation of trial.

Source - The ManicaPost

Must Read

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

4 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

4 hrs ago | 364 Views

Paul Lunga returns

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

4 hrs ago | 105 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

4 hrs ago | 60 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Lack of policies limiting hemp farming commercialisation in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

'Enact law for title deeds to all citizens'

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Dethroned 'Chief' faces arrest

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

'Zanu-PF pushing for one-party State in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo demands transparent food aid registration

4 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mpox threat jolts Zimbabwe govt into action

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Jailed Zimbabwe ex-deputy minister shares expertise with fellow inmates

4 hrs ago | 348 Views

Kombis, vendors desert eGodini

4 hrs ago | 259 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach shuts outs agents

4 hrs ago | 128 Views

Bosso lacks depth

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

China-Zimbabwe relations unshakable, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe Judge orders retraining for magistrate

5 hrs ago | 169 Views

'Pilot collapsed at the controls, leading to fatal crash'

5 hrs ago | 307 Views

Woman takes tortoise on debt recovery trip in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 177 Views

Man jailed for bashing cheating wife

17 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Mnangagwa must fire Mthuli, Mushayavanhu & Guvamatanga, says Zanu-PF activist

20 hrs ago | 2531 Views

CCC parliament aspirant's home stormed by Zimbabwe police

21 hrs ago | 841 Views

EFF Zimbabwe rallies citizens to support Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 779 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases 2025 school calendar

21 hrs ago | 1202 Views

2 Paralympic athletes to represent Zimbabwe in Paris

21 hrs ago | 188 Views

PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

21 hrs ago | 478 Views

Swiss Express bus kills 1 in Beitbridge border post incident

22 hrs ago | 727 Views

Aflatoxin contaminated maize sparks fear in Zambia after 400 dogs die

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa exposes back stabbers

24 hrs ago | 2265 Views

Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

22 Aug 2024 at 10:25hrs | 248 Views

Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

22 Aug 2024 at 10:21hrs | 603 Views

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

22 Aug 2024 at 08:19hrs | 1490 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 1915 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

22 Aug 2024 at 07:26hrs | 443 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

22 Aug 2024 at 07:25hrs | 371 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

22 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 635 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:23hrs | 1065 Views