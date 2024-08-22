Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

MANYAYA Village under Chief Mutema in Chipinge was last Sunday plunged into deep mourning following a spine-chilling and mind-boggling incident in which a man burnt a defenceless granny beyond recognition, before crushing the head of her niece on the floor.The victims - Sophia Sithole (70) and Rachael Dhaera (four) - endured excruciating deaths at the hands of Trust Chivhunze (38).Chivhunze allegedly committed the heinous crimes after having been previously accused by the late Sithole of stealing a blanket from her daughter's washing line. He denied the accusations, describing them as unfounded, but allegedly nursed an intrinsic grudge, which led to the senseless double murder.Acting Manicaland provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the gruesome double murder.He described the murder suspect as a well-known violent person, who oftentimes threatened to harm the deceased granny to avenge the aforementioned accusations she had allegedly made.The suspect has since been arrested, and charged with two counts of murder as defined in Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said on the fateful evening, Chivhunze pounced on the unsuspecting Sithole, and tossed her on a heap of thatching grass he had set on fire. Sithole was burnt beyond recognition.He proceeded to the kitchen hut where he crushed Rachael's head on the floor, killing her instantly. The child's skull was opened on impact, splashing her brains and blood all over the hut."On August 17, around 2pm, Sophia Sithole accompanied by Rachael, visited her daughter, Celia Dhaera (36), who stays alone at her homestead. On the same day at around 7pm, they left for an all-night prayer service in the same area. The following day, Dhaera left the two at the prayer site, and proceeded to Headman Chivhunze's community court, where she attended a court session which lasted up to 3pm as a witness," he said.Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said Dhaera discovered the double murder when she returned home on Sunday evening around 7pm."Dhaera arrived back from Headman Chivhunze's court, and saw heaped thatching grass that was burning, but did not suspect anything. She went straight into her bedroom hut where she was shocked to discover bloodstains and brain portions splashed all over the house. She discovered Rachael's body lying in a pool of blood on the bed. She took the body and placed it on a mat that was on the doorstep. Out of curiosity, Dhaera dashed out of the bedroom to the burning thatching grass to investigate. Sadly, she discovered Sithole's body on fire," he said.Assistant Inspector Chinyoka said Dhaera screamed uncontrollably, attracting the attention of a concerned neighbour, Mr Boniye Mtisi (39), who rushed to the homestead to investigate before alerting other villagers to witness the heart-wrenching murder incident.The villagers then effected a citizen arrest on Chivunze."Police later attended the scene and discovered that Rachael had an open skull, consistent to being hit by a blunt object, but all other body parts were intact. Sithole's body had been burnt beyond recognition. No murder weapon was recovered from the scene of crime. Police also discovered a box of matches and cigarette stub besides Rachael's body. Police are yet to recover the weapons used to commit the heinous crime, and investigation are continuing," he said.