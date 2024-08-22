Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man stumbles upon naked mom, aunt at his homestead

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
IN a bizarre incident, a Chigodora man allegedly bumped into his mother and aunt performing weird nocturnal rituals at his homestead while stark naked.

The man further claimed that the duo inflicted him with a mental illness when he tried to call his uncle to witness the spine-chilling evil act.

Clement Zikiti said the unsettling experience happened two weeks ago when he was woken up by strange chants and noises outside his house.

Zikiti said upon hearing the commotion, he dashed out to investigate, only to stumble upon his naked mother, Stella Chimbadzwa and aunt, Shorai Bingadade.

The two women in their birthday suits were allegedly engaged in witchcraft rituals.

It was around 1am.

The matter appeared before Headman Chigodora's community court last Saturday.

"I was shocked, and did not know what to do when I saw my mother and aunt stark naked, and busy with their nocturnal witchcraft rituals at my homestead. I retreated inside the house, and decided to inform my uncle, Aleck Chimbadzwa, who stays nearby. Aleck is my mother's brother and Bingadade's husband. However, I got lost for about an hour, and arrived at his homestead around 2am, despite it being barely 100 metres away," he recounted.

Zikiti alleged that when he arrived at his uncle's homestead, he found Bingadade dressed up and pretending to be asleep.

"She was the one who responded to my knock on the door. No one believed me initially. They only started believing me after I became mentally unstable.

That is when they started taking my claims seriously, because the next morning, I had a mental blackout, and only got better yesterday (last Friday) after being taken to a traditional healer," he said while shivering.

Zikiti said prior to the chilling discovery, he was plagued by insomnia — a problem that also forced his wife to abandon him.

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder that can make it hard to fall asleep or stay asleep.

It also can cause one to wake up too early, and not be able to get back to sleep.

One may still feel tired after waking up, and it can drain also drain one's energy level and affect the mood.

Aleck Bingadade told the court that the following morning, Zikiti became mentally unstable, ran berserk and abandoned his homestead.

He said the family's scepticism became a genuine concern as Zikiti's mental condition continued deteriorating.

"We had to restrain him as he started picking food from the bins. Initially I did not believe him because my wife was right by my side when he knocked on the door. In fact, it was my wife who heard him walking outside and woke me up," he said.

Aleck's son, Leon advised Zikiti to document his experiences, fearing that he would become mentally unstable like others who claim to have encountered witches.

"As if I had seen it coming, my cousin's mental health deteriorated rapidly, and he went missing over a period of time. No one knew where he was staying, but I want this court to know that if it turned out that one or either of these two women are part of witches that are tormenting our family, surely I will kill them and serve time behind bars," charged Leon.

Leon said his wife has suffered seven miscarriages due to sorcery, and he will not spare the culprit/s.

When asked to respond, Shorai Bingadade vehemently denied the allegations.

She denied having been seen naked at Zikiti's home.

"You all heard him in this court saying when he got to my homestead, I was in the house asleep. How could I be in two places at the same time? How could I have rushed back home and opened the door for him? I do not have teleportation powers, and all this sounds like a stage-managed thing. I am suspecting that he is not mentally deranged, but is faking it out so that his story can be believable," she said.

The woman would not stop laughing as she was being quizzed by the court.

However, Stella Chimbadzwa could, neither confirm, nor deny having been seen naked at her son's homestead on the fateful evening.

Instead, she said she could have been used by witches without her knowledge.

"I only got to know of this matter when my brother, Aleck summoned me to his homestead the following day. It could be that I am being used by witches without my knowledge because I cannot see how my own son could raise such allegations or lie against me as there is no bad blood between us. All I need is help so that the whole family can be saved, and if indeed there is witchcraft at play in the family it must be eradicated," she said.

Another relative, Rudolf Chimbadzwa said Zikiti's wife had ditched him due to strange occurrences at the homestead.

"For months she has been begging that they vacate the homestead because she was hearing strange chants and noises at night. Each time she would go out to investigate, she would see these two women, and other women from the community naked. He sided with his mother and refused to leave, forcing his wife to leave as she could no longer stand it," he said

Source - The ManicaPost

Must Read

Granny burnt alive, child smashed to death

4 hrs ago | 506 Views

Bogus chief's messengers arrested

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Comedian challenges Khalanga Lenkosi to release the nudes

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

29-year-old rapes granny (92), forgets underwear at crime scene

4 hrs ago | 441 Views

'Bosso has no disciplinary problems'

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabwe prison officer ropes in inmates for illegal mining

4 hrs ago | 339 Views

Woman brings lovers to matrimonial home

4 hrs ago | 345 Views

Paul Lunga returns

4 hrs ago | 104 Views

Jealous man murders ex-girlfriend's baby (2)

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Duo nabbed for possession of firearm

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zifa peg fees for Uganda match

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Jilted man kills lover's child

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Repression undermines Zimbabwe regime's credibility

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Chimombe claims that fraud charges politically motivated

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Kaindu headache ahead of Chicken Inn derby

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

New Warriors coach moans about limited preparation time

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Lack of policies limiting hemp farming commercialisation in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Enact law for title deeds to all citizens'

4 hrs ago | 61 Views

Dethroned 'Chief' faces arrest

4 hrs ago | 165 Views

'Zanu-PF pushing for one-party State in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Bulawayo demands transparent food aid registration

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mpox threat jolts Zimbabwe govt into action

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Jailed Zimbabwe ex-deputy minister shares expertise with fellow inmates

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Kombis, vendors desert eGodini

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors coach shuts outs agents

4 hrs ago | 123 Views

Bosso lacks depth

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

China-Zimbabwe relations unshakable, claims Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe Judge orders retraining for magistrate

4 hrs ago | 166 Views

'Pilot collapsed at the controls, leading to fatal crash'

4 hrs ago | 300 Views

Woman takes tortoise on debt recovery trip in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Man jailed for bashing cheating wife

17 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Mnangagwa must fire Mthuli, Mushayavanhu & Guvamatanga, says Zanu-PF activist

20 hrs ago | 2509 Views

CCC parliament aspirant's home stormed by Zimbabwe police

21 hrs ago | 840 Views

EFF Zimbabwe rallies citizens to support Mnangagwa

21 hrs ago | 778 Views

Zimbabwe govt releases 2025 school calendar

21 hrs ago | 1195 Views

2 Paralympic athletes to represent Zimbabwe in Paris

21 hrs ago | 188 Views

PSL turn down Chicken Inn gate charges increase bid

21 hrs ago | 477 Views

Swiss Express bus kills 1 in Beitbridge border post incident

22 hrs ago | 726 Views

Aflatoxin contaminated maize sparks fear in Zambia after 400 dogs die

22 hrs ago | 444 Views

Mafume calls for collaboration across political divide

23 hrs ago | 352 Views

Chamisa exposes back stabbers

23 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Zanu-PF must stop shellacking the laws of the land

22 Aug 2024 at 10:25hrs | 248 Views

Open letter: School of Infantry, Mbalabala

22 Aug 2024 at 10:21hrs | 601 Views

Fatal accident at Beitbridge border bus parking

22 Aug 2024 at 08:19hrs | 1490 Views

Helicopter lands in sewage pond after engine failure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:58hrs | 1914 Views

Zimbabweans use gold-backed ZiG to pay for 40% of transactions

22 Aug 2024 at 07:26hrs | 442 Views

Czech tourist arrested over video on Zimbabwe power outages freed on bail

22 Aug 2024 at 07:25hrs | 371 Views

Bus conductor steals phone at accident scene

22 Aug 2024 at 07:24hrs | 635 Views

Chamisa refuses to bow down to pressure

22 Aug 2024 at 07:23hrs | 1064 Views