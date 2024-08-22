WATCH: Alderman Chiweshe assures communities involvement in Muzarabani gas project

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

Muzarabani Rural District Council chairperson, Alderman Ashton Chiweshe has promised to fight for multi-stakeholders involvement and empowerment of all communities from gas and oil resources as long as they reciprocate with patriotism.Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing basic orientation training for Mayors and Chairpersons of local authorities in Harare this Thursday, Chiweshe has claimed that patriotism amongst citizens lay the foundation for any feasible development."We really appreciate the efforts by our leaders as envisioned by the Vision 2030. During the training, we have learnt that for development to be realised, there is a need to be patriotic as the basic tenet for transformation amongst communities," Chiweshe said."We have also learnt that national interest works hand in glove with patriotism which then translate into feasible development. It is important to note that this event has given us knowledge on how we contribute towards the fulfilment of Vision 2030 while allaying the message to grassroots levels [who are our communities]," Chiweshe said."After this event, it is the duty of everyone to make sure that our communities' expectations should be measured through service delivery," Chiweshe further remarks."Another observation made from this event is that resources are part of national assets, hence we should guard them jealousy using conservative mechanisms to avoid their exploitation and depletion without generating national value," Chiweshe said.