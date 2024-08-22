Embrace political tolerance and maturity for national interest: Sen. Tshabangu

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) acting Secretary General and leader of the opposition in Parliament, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, has encouraged politicians across the divide to embrace tolerance and show maturity especially during national events regardless of diversity in ideologies.Senator Tshabangu hailed recent participation by the opposition during national Defence Forces Day celebrations held at Rufaro Stadium as a sign of political maturity, tolerance and co-existence in Zimbabwe."It is quite noble to realise that ZANU PF does not hold exclusive rights over government programs, hence our presence at this moment during the national programme is an ideal expression of commitment to national interest and pride," Tshabangu said."Our attendance here reflects a new era of mature politics in Zimbabwe premised on tolerance and co-existence, where it once seemed the ruling party had a monopoly on government initiatives. We will continue to participate in all future government programmes and this marks the beginning of politics focused on progress rather than ego," Tshabangu added.Tshabangu highlighted further the importance of opposition's involvement in such gatherings to address issues that benefit all Zimbabweans, regardless of race or ethnicity."As you can see, we are representing various opposition political parties in the country," Tshabangu said.The event also saw the attendance of Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume and opposition chief whip in the Senate, Nonhlanhla Mlotshwa.