The Grand Tour: One for The Road - Zimbabwe edition to premiere on September 13

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Prime Video has now unveiled a first look at the final episode of The Grand Tour: One For The Road.

The first look snaps reveal emotional Grand Tour stars Jeremy Clarkson, 64, Richard Hammond, 54, and James May, 61, uniting for one last time and sharing their last moments together after gracing television screens as a trio for the last 22 years.

In their last adventure, viewers can expect to see Jeremy, Richard, and James ignore Mr Wilman's instructions and head to Zimbabwe in three cars they've always wanted to own.

The trio will embark on a stunning road trip through beautiful, challenging landscapes in a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag before finishing the episode with an emotional ending on a strangely familiar island.

In one first look snap, the trio are spotted giggling around a campfire as they sip on a couple of beers and enjoy a relaxing break next to a stunning lake.

In another snap, the trio cut smart casual figures as they pose up a storm with their vintage cars.

While a third snap shows Jeremy having a bit of a giggle with Richard as they all take a break from driving.

Long-time producer Andy Wilman told the Edinburgh TV Festival that filming the episode was 'quite weepy' and 'quite heart-stringy'.

Asked why the trio had decided to bring to a close the global phenomenon, Wilman said: 'We are getting to the point where enough is enough. On top of that, there is the sense that we want to end things on our own terms. It had to come to an end and we wanted to be the ones who called it.'

They shot the last episode in September last year. It will see the hosts return to Kubu Island, Botswana, which was the location of their first ever special. Wilman described the episode as “deliberately gentle” as the three stars wanted to go back to basics.

He said: 'They wanted to go “unplugged”. We wanted to go back to 2005, leave the dynamite at home, we will go with s*** old cars. They give you more TV than modern new cars, they give you more stories, more laughs. So they wanted evocative cars that they adore and they wanted to be in Africa. It is the favourite continent we ever filmed in.'

The producer added: 'Their comradery is next level. I think that you can see that they know this is the last time they will do this.'

Thr trio drive three cars they've always wanted to own, a Lancia Montecarlo, a Ford Capri 3-litre, and a Triumph Stag,

Driving behind the wheel of his car in a first look clip, Clarkson, 64, looks down to the camera, and emotionally says: 'So for the last time, here we go.'

The Grand Tour: One For The Road will launch exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries on 13 September.

Earlier this year, when the penultimate Grand Tour special was broadcast, all three men hinted that they wouldn't work together again, meaning that their final special, already filmed in Zimbabwe, will be their last hurrah.

But Richard insisted earlier this year that they three of them would make the decision 'at a place, in a manner and at a time of our choosing.'

He added: 'We decided a long time ago. The one thing we wanted to be in control of is deciding when and where and how we landed.'

That time has now come, as it was revealed earlier this month that all three have now signed off on the dissolution of their company W. Chump and Sons, which made the shows.

The Grand Tour premiered on 18 November 2016, and the programme was conceived in the wake of the departure of Jeremy, Richard, and James from the BBC series Top Gear (The group in a promotional photo for BBC's Top Gear, which they presented from 2003 to 2015).

On July 11th, it filed three documents with Companies House – declaring solvency, appointing a voluntary liquidator and making a 'special resolution to wind up.'

The most recently filed accounts by the company indicate an annual turnover of £6 million and assets of £3.8 million.

The Grand Tour premiered on 18 November 2016, and the programme was conceived in the wake of the departure of Jeremy, Richard, and James from the BBC series Top Gear.

When the programme launched, the show followed a similar format to that of Top Gear between 2016 and 2019 including car reviews and timed laps, motoring challenges, and races.

However, after the third series, the production team switched out this format and projected their focus towards producing special motoring films for future series, with episodes released at select intervals.

Top Gear was also one of the corporation's most beloved hits, and its devoted fans attended live events, bought merchandise and came to watch it being filmed at Dunsfold Aerodrome.

One TV critic said that what made Top Gear special was the chemistry between the three men, who were friends in a way which felt 'like a power struggle between three spoilt delinquents from a luxury borstal.'

Source - online

