CCC agrees to attend Zanu-PF's school of ideology

News / National

by Staff reporter

The government has introduced a heritage-based training program for mayors, chairpersons, and councillors in local authorities, which will incorporate the Zanu-PF's 'Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology' manuals and modules.Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe announced on Wednesday that, with the help of the Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology, councillors and council staff will gain a deeper understanding of their crucial roles in national affairs and development."Local Authorities operate with a degree of autonomy in managing council affairs, allowing them to create policies, leverage local resources, and grow their economies," Garwe stated. "For these reasons, among others, it is essential for local authorities to align with central government in terms of policy, procedure, and action."Garwe emphasized the importance of unity among policymakers and council staff, despite the political differences that may exist. He noted that a lack of understanding of the nation's history, identity, and political system has sometimes hindered meaningful dialogue and initiatives within the Local Government sector.To address this, the ministry will implement a three-phase induction program for councillors, equipping mayors, chairpersons, and councillors with the necessary skills and knowledge to serve as effective stewards of their respective councils.Garwe also stressed that empowering local authorities on key issues of nation-building and development is vital to achieving the government's goal of an upper-middle-income society by 2030.Regarding the inclusion of the 'Herbert Chitepo School of Ideology' in the training materials for local councils, Garwe explained, "It is crucial to recognize that we draw inspiration from initiatives in countries such as China, the United States, Russia, Singapore, and Japan, where patriotic education campaigns have been launched to foster love for the nation and uphold moral values."Meanwhile, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi clarified that opposition councillors and mayors would participate in the program since it is being conducted under the Local Government Ministry and not Zanu-PF. The CCC had previously considered boycotting the ideology training."If it is a ministerial program, the CCC cannot prevent its members from attending. However, if it were a Zanu-PF political party training program, we would oppose our members' attendance, as it would involve another political party imposing its ideology on us as an opposition movement," Mkwananzi told NewZimbabwe.