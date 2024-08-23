Latest News Editor's Choice


DA flexes its control over Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Democratic Alliance (DA) is confident a talk with President Cyril Ramaphosa will resolve their objections to the National Health Insurance (NHI) in its current form.

"Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi was not part of the GNU negotiations, and as a coalition partner, we will address our concerns around the NHI directly with the President. It was a red line for us when negotiating but we were assured by the president that discussions around it will continue, so we are confident there will be a resolution. Our leadership will handle this," the party's health spokesperson, Michele Clarke told IOL.

The party was reacting to renewed statements from Motsoaledi that medical aids will not be allowed to cover health care provided for by the proposed NHI - a new government health system.

The ANC, the party behind the NHI, insists the new system will provide more equitable, free, health care to all citizens. Medical schemes, business leaders and many civic bodies have objected to the policy in its current form, arguing it is not sustainable or financially viable. The DA has vowed to challenge it legally, while the ANC insists it's pressing ahead - whether the DA approves or not.

Motsoaledi's spokesperson, Foster Mohale, played down the DA's apparent rebuff of the Minister.

"They can speak to the president, but any discussion around health policy or health care will have to involve the Health Minister. He cannot be excluded. We have to remember that the NHI has already been signed into law, so it cannot be withdrawn unless it's done through Parliament. What will be under discussion now is the implementation of the NHI," Mohale told IOL in response.

But, a furious Clarke hit back on Motsoaledi.

"If Minister Motsoaledi is willing to put a unified government at risk for his ideology, then he should not serve in that government," she added.

Source - iol

