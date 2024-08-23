Man rapes woman who turned down love proposal

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 51-year-old man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, with two years suspended, after being found guilty of raping a 34-year-old woman who had rejected his romantic advances.The incident occurred on May 21, 2024, in Chipinge, Zimbabwe, after the woman delivered chickens to the accused at Gabaza Rank. Following the delivery, the accused, accompanied by an unidentified woman, took the victim to a house in a nearby suburb, where the attack took place.According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the accused made romantic advances toward the woman, which she declined.In response, he violently knocked her to the ground, forcibly removed her clothing, and raped her.The assault only ceased when there was a knock on the door, allowing the complainant to escape once it was opened.The incident was reported to the authorities on May 28, 2024, after the complainant confided in a colleague. This led to the arrest and subsequent conviction of the accused. He will serve 13 years in prison, as two years of his sentence were suspended by the court.